I was sacked on Friday, by Monday I had 8 job offers- Jalang’o on Milele FM Firing

According to Jalang’o he was sacked even after taking a 50% pay cut due to the financial effects of Covid-19. He was among the long list of journalists who were fired by Mediamax back in June 2020.

In his narration Jalas mentioned that in a span of three days he had already gotten 8 job offers but it took only one call from Radio Africa Boss Patrick Quarcoo for him to join Kiss 100.

He went on to describe Radio Africa as his home basing on the fact that his journey in the media industry kick started at Kiss 100 a few year ago.

ece-auto-gen

Jalang'o' Narration

“They first gave Us a pay Cut and I accepted the 50% cut, but Corona did not affect our show coz were making more money that time but it’s never about you alone. Tukavutana Kidogo then I said am leaving and by that time I had plans to terminate my contract because I had refused to take another term.

Wandera the HR, we talked almost the all Night nikimwambia if it’s becoming a problem. I’m good to go. So I told Alex in the Morning that I’m not reporting to work… he was like what? He called, saying whatever it takes just come we work and I said it not possible.

I thought it was done with Radio, I was sacked like, Friday, on Monday I had like 8 job offers. Radio kama Nane, Afune wants me back at Hot 96, sijui who wants me where”

Media Personality Jalang'o and His wife Amina Pulse Live Kenya

“Then one call and one call alone, Patrick Quarcoo, he told me I need you tomorrow in my office and told him sir I will come. I reach there he has a contract and he says you will start working and that time Kibe had left.

That time I had started Jalang’o TV and I asked them to allow me to do my staff. And PQ said as long as you are here daily, do whatever you want to do” said Jalang’o.

On June 22, Jalang'o announced his departure from Milele FM with a message that reads.

“Today has been a very amazing day and a sad day with everyone at my work Place at Mediamax ...Covid hit hard and everyone has to have their belts tight and unfortunately Mediamax has been hit too...I was not at work today because we had not agreed on a lot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment...Unfortunately we dint agree. So just like today I won’t be at work tomorrow or any other day...In short Last Friday was my last day at Milele Fm and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that to the point we became the most popular and No 1 Radio Station in the country

1. I want to thank the Mediamax management for the opportunity they gave me and I will forever be grateful.

2. To my brother @alex_mwakideu you know to my last blood I love you! Keep shinning and being the best

3. To all my colleagues at Mediamax both at Milele , K24 , Kameme , Emoo, Maiyan, and Meru Fm...I'll forever love you.

3. To my fans and every listener Thank you for tuning in! Like we say

#ItambeMilele...For now let's meet on YouTube #BongaNaJalas