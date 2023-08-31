Ida Odinga steps in to aid struggling benga singer Atomy Sifa

The renowned singer, who captured hearts with hits like 'Obama,' 'Migingo,' and 'Adori Big G,' faced an unexpected setback when he lost his band equipment, forcing him to turn to small-scale farming to sustain himself and his family.

Responding to Atomy's plea, Ida Odinga intervened with a generous contribution by providing him with music equipment that is expected to aid him in getting back on his feet.

Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Director of Communications, revealed that Ida Odinga's gesture was not only an act of kindness but also an integral part of celebrating her 73rd birthday.

Dr Ida Odinga gifts Atomy Sifa band equipment Pulse Live Kenya

Etale said she chose to mark this special occasion by giving back to the community and supporting the struggling artist.

"As part of celebrations to mark her 73rd birthday and in the spirit of giving back to the society, Mama @IdaOdinga today donated musical instruments worth Sh100,000 to popular Benga musician Atommy Sifa," Etale shared.

Ida described Atomy as an international artist who deserves support to reach even higher levels.

"We should not look at him as just a boy next door, he is of international standard. If it were in other international countries other than Kenya, Atomy would be holding a position such as you remember the Jacksons, so we must help to promote their work," Ida said.

How Atomy Sifa's music career crumbled

Atomy Sifa's journey had taken a downturn after he released a song titled 'Uhuru Nyale' in 2017, which was intended to promote former President Uhuru Kenyatta's 2017 presidential bid.

Unfortunately, the song's release marked a turning point in his fortunes, as it was met with controversy and misinterpretation, leading to backlash from his native Luo community.

Benga singer Atomy Sifa Pulse Live Kenya