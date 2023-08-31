The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ida Odinga steps in to aid struggling benga singer Atomy Sifa

Amos Robi

Ida Odinga called for the support of artists such as Atomy Sifa who she said can reach even higher levels

Dr Ida Odinga gifts Atomy Sifa band equipment
Dr Ida Odinga gifts Atomy Sifa band equipment

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga's wife, Dr Ida Odinga, has extended a helping hand to Benga singer Atomy Sifa, who recently reached out for assistance during a time when he is struggling.

Recommended articles

The renowned singer, who captured hearts with hits like 'Obama,' 'Migingo,' and 'Adori Big G,' faced an unexpected setback when he lost his band equipment, forcing him to turn to small-scale farming to sustain himself and his family.

Responding to Atomy's plea, Ida Odinga intervened with a generous contribution by providing him with music equipment that is expected to aid him in getting back on his feet.

Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Director of Communications, revealed that Ida Odinga's gesture was not only an act of kindness but also an integral part of celebrating her 73rd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Ida Odinga gifts Atomy Sifa band equipment
Dr Ida Odinga gifts Atomy Sifa band equipment Dr Ida Odinga gifts Atomy Sifa band equipment Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Etale said she chose to mark this special occasion by giving back to the community and supporting the struggling artist.

"As part of celebrations to mark her 73rd birthday and in the spirit of giving back to the society, Mama @IdaOdinga today donated musical instruments worth Sh100,000 to popular Benga musician Atommy Sifa," Etale shared.

Ida described Atomy as an international artist who deserves support to reach even higher levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We should not look at him as just a boy next door, he is of international standard. If it were in other international countries other than Kenya, Atomy would be holding a position such as you remember the Jacksons, so we must help to promote their work," Ida said.

READ: Raila Junior’s wife speaks about her relationship with Ida Odinga

Atomy Sifa's journey had taken a downturn after he released a song titled 'Uhuru Nyale' in 2017, which was intended to promote former President Uhuru Kenyatta's 2017 presidential bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the song's release marked a turning point in his fortunes, as it was met with controversy and misinterpretation, leading to backlash from his native Luo community.

Benga singer Atomy Sifa
Benga singer Atomy Sifa Benga singer Atomy Sifa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: My life is in danger - Musician reveals after composing Raila song

Atomy found himself in a situation where he was perceived to be opposing Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

Ida Odinga steps in to aid struggling benga singer Atomy Sifa

Ida Odinga steps in to aid struggling benga singer Atomy Sifa

Lanes! Felicity Shiru rains cash on Thee Pluto for 24th birthday

Lanes! Felicity Shiru rains cash on Thee Pluto for 24th birthday

Muthee Kiengei introduces Sh300 membership to his online church

Muthee Kiengei introduces Sh300 membership to his online church

Steve Harvey: Net worth, wife, children and what to know

Steve Harvey: Net worth, wife, children and what to know

Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

Reason Nimo will never introduce her 2nd child to the public

Reason Nimo will never introduce her 2nd child to the public

Zuchu fires warning at radio presenter after remarks on her mom's religious values

Zuchu fires warning at radio presenter after remarks on her mom's religious values

Raila Junior’s wife speaks about her relationship with Ida Odinga

Raila Junior’s wife speaks about her relationship with Ida Odinga

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop