Raila Junior’s wife speaks about her relationship with Ida Odinga

In a conversation with Nairobi News, Yvonne shared her deep admiration for Ida, describing her not only as a mother-in-law but also as a mentor who has profoundly influenced her life.

Yvonne Wambua - Ida Odinga is more than a mother-in-law

Yvonne expressed her feelings towards Ida as extending far beyond the typical mother-in-law relationship.

She expressed her growing love and admiration for her, acknowledging the invaluable life lessons she has received under her guidance.

Rather than referring to her as a mother-in-law, Yvonne emphasised that Ida is her mentor. She has imparted her wisdom about life, marriage, and the art of nurturing.

Yvonne feels fortunate to have Ida as a maternal figure in her life and acknowledges the humility that comes with learning from someone of her stature.

“I have grown to love my mother-in-law, and I can’t even call her my mother-in-law because she is actually my mentor.

"She has taught me a lot about life, marriage and how to be a strong and nurturing mother. I’m very proud to call her my mother-in-law, and I aspire to follow in her footsteps,” Yvonne said.

Yvonne acknowledges lessons learnt from Raila & Ida

Yvonne shared the wisdom she has gained from her mother-in-law over the course of her marriage.

She expressed a desire to emulate Ida's qualities, highlighting the positive attributes that have made her an inspiring figure for her.

In addition to Ida, Yvonne acknowledged the wealth of knowledge that both Raila Odinga and Ida possess.

Raila Odinga, Son Raila Junior and Yvonne

She acknowledged that she and Raila Junior have much to learn from the experiences and teachings of their parents.

“To my father-in-law, he is the greatest and I love him. He is the kind of a father every daughter could ever ask for in terms of what he does for the country and how much he loves his family and what’s he fights for the country as well,” she said.

Raila Junior weds Yvonne Wambui

In 2011, Raila Junior and Yvonne Wambui exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony attended by prominent figures. Yvonne Wambui is the daughter of retired music executive Gido Kibukosya.

Raila Odinga, Son Raila Junior and Yvonne

Reflecting on the earlier years of their marriage in 2019, Raila Junior shared the challenges they faced while trying to have a child.