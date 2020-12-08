Controversial singer Willy Paul aka Willypozze has once again called out Kenyan artistes, accusing them of being jealous of his work.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the singer accused fellow artistes of ignoring others whenever they release their music, but post them when they die, saying that they were young and very talented.

Willy Paul mentioned that he recently released his latest album dubbed Songs of Solomon, and other artistes have not shared his work, because they are jealous.

He noted that the jealousy in the Kenyan music industry is what has dragged it behind, making way for countries like Nigeria, and Tanzania to shine across the continent.

He further warned that when he dies no one should post him, and that he is in the music business to stay, with or without their support.

“KENYANS ARTIST WAKONA WIVU MOJA SAFI.. IF YOU DO SOMETHING NICE WHILE ALIVE THEY IGNORE LOL.. ALAFU UKIKUFA NDIO KILA MTU ANAJUA KUKU POST ATI MARA OOH HE WAS A VERY TALENTED YOUNG MAN BLA BLA BLA.. MIMI NIKIKUFA GHASIA ASIJARIBU KUNIPOST AMA NITA FUFUKA NIMFINYE BALLS ALA!! SO I JUST RELEASED A VERY DOPE ALBUM #SONGSOFSOLOMONALBUM AMD THEY'RE ALL SILENT COZ WAKO TU NA WIVU, WIVU YENYE INAFANYA TZ, NIGERIA WANATUZIDI TU!! GET THIS, YAANI IM HERE TO STAY WASEE!!! KWA WALE FEW ARTISTS WAME SUPPORT THE ALBUM BIG UP.. KWA WALE WANAJIFANYA HAWAONI JUU YA WIVU PIA BIG UP.. CORONA IISHE TUPATANE KWA GROUND ALA!!” wrote Willy Paul.

This is not the first time the singer has gone on a rant on industry players, the last one being that he called out BoomPlay for ignoring his business proposals, despite asking him to send them.

He then asked the music streaming site to pull down all his songs from their platforms.

