If you ever read anything or hear a rumour about me, believe it – Zari Hassan

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five went on to say that they should also believe any rumour they hear about her, and they are free to add anything they would want to add to it.

Zari stated that everyone should be their real selves unapologetically, regardless of what people say or think about them.

“Be unapologetically you no matter what people say or think of you. If you ever read anything on the net about me or hear a rumor about me, please believe all of it. In fact you can add your own…” wrote Zari Hassan.

Zari is one of the most talked about female celebrities in East Africa since she started dating Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz with whom they have two kids.

She has fallen victim of many false allegations, some of which she chooses to respond to directly and some indirectly, but this has never stopped information from coming out every other time.