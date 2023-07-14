The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I'll forever be in her life - Kanyari explains relationship with baby mama Betty Bayo

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Kanyari has responded to a public claim by his ex, Betty Bayo, that they were never officially married

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Controversial Kenyan televangelist, Prophet Victor Kanyari, has finally broken his silence following gospel singer Betty Bayo's recent denial of their marriage.

The revelation came during an episode of the gospel reality show 'Oh Sister', where Bayo clarified her marital status, asserting that she is in her first marriage with her current husband, Hiram Gitau.

During the latest episode of 'Oh Sister,' Bayo confidently stated that she is not a divorcee and has never been married twice.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
READ: Why Betty Bayo didn’t dump Kanyari after fake miracles exposé on KTN

She stressed that she considers herself married to her current husband, Tash, and disassociated herself from any past "marriage".

Bayo used an analogy, stating that what is no longer useful is discarded.

“I am married, I have a handsome man, but the only thing you can relate to me is the ex. I believe even in your house, what you don’t use, you put in the trash. The only people who go back to the trash are mad people," Betty said.

Speaking in an interview with Nairobi News on Friday July 14, Kanyari responded to betty bayo's claims.

Kanyari firmly denied being in a 'come-we-stay' marriage with Bayo. He stressed that he had visited her parents, paid dowry, and fulfilled all the requirements to claim her as his wife.

According to Kanyari, he would never have children with someone he is not officially married to.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
READ: Betty Bayo opens up on bleaching her skin to please her Lover

He went ahead to mention that he had blessed Bayo's current union with dowry, which was expected to be returned to him in the event of separation.

“I had visited her parents, paid dowry, and fulfilled all the requirements to make her my wife. I would never have children with someone I am not married to. To me, that is what being officially married means,” Kanyari said.

Despite their differing views on the nature of their relationship, Kanyari affirmed that he continues to provide care and support for their two children.

He revealed the significant financial commitment he has towards their children, stating that he takes care of all their needs including food and accommodation.

“They spend almost Sh700,000 per term. I am the one who takes care of their needs, apart from food and accommodation,” he added.

Pastor Kanyari with his 2 children
READ: Controversial Pastor Victor Kanyari steals the show on Father’s Day

Kanyari emphasized that he would forever be a part of Bayo's life as the man who came first and highlighted the love and affection he shares with their children.

“Kanyari will forever be in her life as the man who came first. She will never run away from the fact that I was there before anyone else," he said.

Kanyari and Betty separated in 2015.

