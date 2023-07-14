I'll forever be in her life - Kanyari explains relationship with baby mama Betty Bayo

The revelation came during an episode of the gospel reality show 'Oh Sister', where Bayo clarified her marital status, asserting that she is in her first marriage with her current husband, Hiram Gitau.

Betty Bayo denies being married to Pastor Kanyari

During the latest episode of 'Oh Sister,' Bayo confidently stated that she is not a divorcee and has never been married twice.

She stressed that she considers herself married to her current husband, Tash, and disassociated herself from any past "marriage".

Bayo used an analogy, stating that what is no longer useful is discarded.

“I am married, I have a handsome man, but the only thing you can relate to me is the ex. I believe even in your house, what you don’t use, you put in the trash. The only people who go back to the trash are mad people," Betty said.

Kanyari clarifies relationship with Betty Bayo

Speaking in an interview with Nairobi News on Friday July 14, Kanyari responded to betty bayo's claims.

Kanyari firmly denied being in a 'come-we-stay' marriage with Bayo. He stressed that he had visited her parents, paid dowry, and fulfilled all the requirements to claim her as his wife.

According to Kanyari, he would never have children with someone he is not officially married to.

He went ahead to mention that he had blessed Bayo's current union with dowry, which was expected to be returned to him in the event of separation.

“I had visited her parents, paid dowry, and fulfilled all the requirements to make her my wife. I would never have children with someone I am not married to. To me, that is what being officially married means,” Kanyari said.

Kanyari - I take care of Betty Bayo's children

Despite their differing views on the nature of their relationship, Kanyari affirmed that he continues to provide care and support for their two children.

He revealed the significant financial commitment he has towards their children, stating that he takes care of all their needs including food and accommodation.

“They spend almost Sh700,000 per term. I am the one who takes care of their needs, apart from food and accommodation,” he added.

Kanyari emphasized that he would forever be a part of Bayo's life as the man who came first and highlighted the love and affection he shares with their children.

“Kanyari will forever be in her life as the man who came first. She will never run away from the fact that I was there before anyone else," he said.