I’m a father of Two - Willis Raburu’s humble request over his late daughter Adana

Citizen TV Presenter Willis Raburu issued a statement requesting media outlets and blogs to address him as a father of two whenever they are making reference to the number of kids he has.
The 10/10 host made it clear that just because his daughter passed on, that doesn’t stop him from being a father of two. He noted that he has always been addressed as a new father or father of one, something he said is not factual.
“It has however come to my attention while reading some of them that I am constantly referred to as a “Father of One” This however is not the case. As many of you know I lost my daughter Adana. For those who have gone through such loss, you know that it Never leaves You” Raburu said.
Raburu pointed out that pain of losing a loved one (Daughter) never goes away and sometimes he wishes that his daughter was still alive.
“Society often, though not always, tends to annihilate the man, make him look devoid of feeling because “Men ought not to feel” or “You did not carry the baby” while the last one part is true, what is also true is that we feel. That I feel pain each day, that I still cry, that I still wish she was here. I honor her” said Raburu.
Willis Raburu went on to acknowledge that recently, he welcomed a bouncing baby boy with girlfriend Ivy Namu, and whenever he looks at him, he sees pure Heaven.
“Recently, I got an amazing young boy. I see Heaven each Time I look at him. He truly my heart. I am therefore without a shadow of doubt a FATHER OF TWO. Not a new father.
I would therefore like to request the blogs who know me to refer to me as such. Loss is painful but can never be negated, no matter what or who thinks so. It’s humble request not a demand, should you still continue to refer to me otherwise is Ok. I know my Truth. That Willis Wayne Edwin Opiyo Otondi Raburu is a father of Two” wrote Willis Raburu.
Parted Ways
Raburu and Marya Prude Ngami split up soon after the death of their daughter, Adana, in January 2020, with his now ex-wife moving out of their marital home.
The two had gone through a tough time after they lost their daughter baby Adana after developing complications that led to a stillbirth.
