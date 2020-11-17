Ebru TV news anchor Diana Rachel has announced that she has called it quits from the station, and that she is done with employment.

In a 2-minute video she shared on Instagram, the sassy news anchor said she loved her job at Ebru, and is grateful for the two years she worked with the station.

Ms Rachel said that she got tired of being controlled and being in a toxic environment where she being told what to do like a school child, and could not even think on her own.

I’m done with employment – News anchor Diana Rachel says as she quits Ebru TV

She stated that its time she walks away from that and tries something different, despite not knowing where she will begin from.

“I’m so done with being employed. I’m so done with being in an environment that is so toxic for me to even breath. I’m so done dealing with humans who feel like they have you, they are just controlling you in every move you make. You can’t even think for yourself; you’re treated like a school child and I’m almost 32 years. it’s time for me to fly and get out of my cocoon and spread my wings and fly, and I’m not gonna do that in employment,” said Diana Rachel.

The screen siren called on people who continue to work in toxic places to take that leap of faith, and walk away from such environments, because they don’t deserve such.

She mentioned that she is however, not done with telling life changing stories.

“I Quit!!!

I quit, I quit I quit. Not on life though. I’m done with that chapter of employment. This may be a surprise to a majority because I may have looked like I am probably having my best life, don’t get me wrong, I have loved every bit of what I do, until I got to the point where I was just getting by the day and smiling for the cameras. Like I said in a previous post It can be painful. Transitioning into a new season. Tears shed. Outgrowing people. Shifting. Yet, there’s beauty in newness.

I’m grateful for the more than two years I got to do what I love at Ebru TV. However, this is the beginning of my journey and I’m not done creating content or telling stories that touch lives and make a difference.... To newness 🥂🥂🥂To a new chapter🥂🥂🥂 #iquit #newness #newchapter #newjourney #inspiration #gratitude #loveandlight,” she captioned the video.

