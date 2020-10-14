I’m not having twins – Khaligraph Jones’ wife Georgina speaks days after revealing baby bump

Rapper Khaligraph Jones’ wife Georgina Muteti has decided to come clean, after rumours went around that she is expecting twins, shortly after going public with her pregnancy.

The speculations were fueled by how huge the baby bump looked, in the photos shared by the couple, as they announced that they were expecting their second child.

Speaking on the same, Ms Muteti said she is not expecting twins from her ultrasounds, but just that her bump is huge.

She went on to joke that the father of her child (Papa Jones) is huge, as she asked if people expected her to have a smaller baby bump.

“Please, I’m not having twins, I can confirm that for sure going by the ultrasound I been having, I get my bump is huge. Look at how large the father is, y’all really thought I was gonna have a bump the size of a tennis ball?” said Georgina Muteti.

Her words come a few days after they announced the coming of their bundle of joy.

Khaligraph Jones and Wife Georgina Muteti

In his post, Papa Jones shared a short video on his Insta-stories before sharing a photo where he is seen holding his wife’s bulging tummy.

“Omollo Has been OverWorking in Every Field, The OG has to be Respected, Rada Safi, The Lwanda Magere Legacy 🔥🔥,” read Papa Jones announcement.

