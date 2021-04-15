NTV Presenter Amina Abdi Rabar disclosed that the past few days have not been easy for her and family following the sudden demises of her grandmother.

Sharing the sad news, Amina revealed that her grandmother aged 91, passed on due to complications brought about by the vaccine she received. Adding “We tried everything to save her but Allah loved her more”.

The Media Personality went on to console others who have also lost their loved ones in the recent times.

We lost her due to complications with the vaccine- NTV’s Amina Abdi as she mourns her grandmother

Amina Abdi Mourns

“I recently lost someone dear to me and it’s been a tough couple of days.

My grandmother meant the world to us. She always had the funniest responses to my random questions about life😂😂 so blunt & honest weh! My dearest Ako, baba nagaa fud. Waqi Janatul Firdaus asikenu. Afan ken dhurile akdhansa dhubachu imbeku amo akmale sijalada.

I’ve learnt so much from her!! I’ve grown into the woman I am today because I had a strong woman like her guiding me and rooting for me always. I am forever grateful I got to call her my Ako. Our Matriarch. I already miss her dearly.

Losing a parent is painful but losing a grandparent you we’re close to hits very different.

We lost her due to complications with the vaccine. We tried everything to save her but Allah loved her more.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

For all those experiencing loss in these tough times, take heart...it shall be well.❤️

RIP Ako🙏🏻

PS: She was 91 in this picture, we have good genes😊” reads Amina's update.

