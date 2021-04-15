Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has come out to address her family members accusing her of being an Illuminati member who have been sacrificing her own Sister In-laws.

In a number posts, an emotional Akothee narrated her how a section of her relatives have been frustrating her with unfounded allegations about her success.

The self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers explained that most of her family members are jealous of her success and that now they have branded her 'Illuminati'.

“Dear brethren and sisters

It's with deep sorrows that we pretend to love and support each other ,yet we are devil's The amount of hypocrisy is too much . I am sad that people I call family regard me as ILLUMINATI. That I'm drinking my own sister in-laws blood. Well, Death is inevitable and today it's here tomorrow it's there. I'll equally die but coming up with conspiracy theory to satisfy malice, jealousy and hate is sad🤦

👉Well Personally I regard this as primitivity. Illiteracy and disrespectful coming from ANYUOLA. People who know Me very well".

" I just grew up with you guys, some have even seen my journey, and today, nobody appreciates it 😂😂. Iluminati. Is the new name of success. Accept and appreciate people's success. There's enough for everyone ,and stop covering your jealousy with iluminati”

“What surprises me is you still come to ask for help from iluminati. Why is it so ? Why are we instilling bad manners in our children to imagine that success can only be through illuminati? Why does your children look.for jobs ? Or their blood is not acceptable by the illuminati. So none of you saw me growing to this level ,or is it poverty that brings this pain. Who will not die and who has killed those people in those mortuary?” said Akothee in part.

Singer Akothee

The Abebo hit maker went on to say that she can’t tolerate hypocrisy and that why she has decided to exposes her family members.

“Now you understand why I am not in any family wassap groups💪 I cant stand hypocrites.

There is no relationship beyween me and kanyaserega . ..I belong to kamagambo 💪 they should be the ones dying of my iluminati.

👉My mother will never come to beg you to burry me in kanyaserega I built myself a beautiful HOME in kamagambo where I belong…

👉You call me prostitute since I have not been able to settle , and even you , you have no idea who fathered some of your kids ,they all look not tugether punda.

👉Some of you are well educated with tittles , but the bitterness in you makes you appear in funerals/and family gathering looking lost and think people ran away with your success ( DEAL WITH IT)"

A crying Akothee added; “ I wanted to say something, but emotions keep stealing the show 🤷🤷🤷 The villagers are winning .

Allow me deal with this emotions from Esther Akoth kokeyo .it's okey to allow your children see you cry 😭😭😭

Madamboss will address the Nation latter .💪5. 00 PM”