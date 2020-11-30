Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai has rated her hubby Ben Pol’s new music video dubbed #HiyoNdioMbaya as the most ratchet video he has ever released.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Ms Muigai said that she opted to weigh in, on Ben Pol’s new video #HiyoNdioMbaya after a number of people reached out to her in need of her honest opinion.

“A lot of you have been asking me what I think about Ben’s new video “Hiyo Ndo Mbaya”. Honestly I feel it’s the most ratchet video ever” said Anerlisa Muigai.

Hiyo Ndio Mbaya- is a Singeli song that Ben Pol has featured an artiste called Timamu who is very familiar with that type of music.

Singeli- is the indigenous Tanzanian music that is slowly penetrating into the mainstream media. Most Singeli videos are always dominated by African women shaking their behinds in an informal setting.

Music engineers always describe Singeli as the fast-paced anthem of the Tanzanian young generations with its 200 to 300 beats per minute.

Away from the music, over the weekend Ben Pol was a topic of discussion on social media after stepping out wearing Nail polish.

A section of those who commented on his photos said that a man is not supposed to apply nail polish while others argued that his religion doesn’t allow such basing on the fact that he converted to Islam just recently.

