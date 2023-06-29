The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Amos Robi

Raburu will be hosting his final show on Friday, June 30 before he finally calls it wraps

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake
Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu was in for a delightful surprise on Thursday, June 29, as he marked his second last day at the station.

Recommended articles

His family, including his fiancée Ivy Namu and their two children, joined his colleagues in celebrating the occasion with a heartfelt gesture. The event was filled with warmth and appreciation for Raburu's contributions over the years.

Among those present was Ayub Abdikadir, who spoke on behalf of the colleagues gathered. He emphasized the strong bond they shared saying they remain a family.

"Willis, we are here as a family, more than a decade in service, but a soldier does not abandon his tools. All the very best," Abdikadir said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another colleague Swila took a moment to acknowledge the journey they had embarked on together.

"We have walked a journey on sporty Monday, this is just to wish you the best of luck for yourself and your family," he said.

READ: Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Fred Arocho, a member of the sporty Monday panel, congratulated Raburu for his outstanding work and assured him of his fans' unwavering support.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For me, it's just to congratulate you for the good job you did on Monday. The notice on social media was abuzz. For us here, it's just the tip of the iceberg. Guys out here are really behind you, and we believe that success is destined for you," Arocho said.

Raburu's fiancée, Ivy Namu, also shared her sentiments, expressing her pride in his accomplishments. She praised his work ethic and took a moment to reflect on their personal relationship.

"Willis, I hope you feel so appreciated today. We are so proud of you. Your work ethic is so admirable, and I'm very blessed to have caught you before you, and am blessed to have worked with you," she said.

Namu said she was lucky to have worked with Namu in the station before he chose to exit.

"I am very lucky to have caught you and worked with you before your stint ended and you are a people person and thank you for touching as many lives as you could," Namu said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Media personality Willis Raburu
Media personality Willis Raburu Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu leaves Citizen TV after 13 years, speaks on upcoming book [Video]

Grateful for the support and well wishes, Willis Raburu took a moment to express his gratitude to the guests and his team. His words echoed with sincerity as he thanked them for making the Thursday program a success.

Willis will be hosting '10 over 10' show on Friday which will now mark his last day.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

KTN presenter shares how her ex's shady business made police raid her house

KTN presenter shares how her ex's shady business made police raid her house

Napenda vile umeisema - Eric Omondi excited after Ankali Ray decoded paternity puzzle

Napenda vile umeisema - Eric Omondi excited after Ankali Ray decoded paternity puzzle

'Love will have you looking stupid' - Shakib's cryptic message after Zari's 'confession'

'Love will have you looking stupid' - Shakib's cryptic message after Zari's 'confession'

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Actor Arabron Osenya reveals why he left 'Mother-in-law' after only 4 years

Actor Arabron Osenya reveals why he left 'Mother-in-law' after only 4 years

22-year-old French woman claims Davido impregnated her too

22-year-old French woman claims Davido impregnated her too

WATCH: Mammito humorously silences online bullies body-shaming her

WATCH: Mammito humorously silences online bullies body-shaming her

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds