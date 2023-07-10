The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Surprise as Mwende Macharia posts son's dad in 10th birthday celebration [Photo]

Amos Robi

Mwende treated her son Champion to a lavish birthday party as he marked his 10th birthday

Mwende Macharia and her son Champion
Mwende Macharia and her son Champion

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia, left her fans pleasantly surprised on July 10.

Mwende took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming moment with her baby daddy, Jibril Blessing, during their son's 10th birthday celebration leaving a section of her fans suprised.

The unexpected post sparked a flurry of reactions from her followers, highlighting the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

Below are some of the comments:

eugene_hudson.98 J blessings is the king in this kingdom I never knew that

city.nairobi J blessing smooth operator, ukali wa simba ni upole wake

gadmukuna Blessings kwani ana watoto wangapi

kozayo2004 You soft launched the baby daddy to us your fans..

J Blessing, Mwende Macharia and their son Champion
J Blessing, Mwende Macharia and their son Champion
READ: Saint P opens up on how he met his step brother J Blessing for the first time

The photo, capturing a joyous moment of the trio together, instantly garnered attention and speculation among Mwende's loyal fanbase.

Comment sections filled with surprise, as many expressed their astonishment at discovering J Blessing as the father of Mwende's son.

The unexpected reveal opened up a window into the presenter's personal life, captivating the interest of followers.

Despite the intrigue and speculation, Mwende Macharia took the opportunity to express her love and admiration for her son, Champion, through a heartfelt birthday message.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia
Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

READ: J Blessing joins his Baby Mama Mwende Mwacharia to celebrate son’s graduation (Photo)

Her words were filled with genuine affection and pride as she celebrated her firstborn's journey into double-digit age.

"10 years ago, God opened my womb, and Champion was born. My life has never been the same again. You're everything I wanted in my firstborn, everything I desired as a mom.

"You're a Champion in every sense – very talented, strong-headed, ambitious, funny, loving, and protective of your family, among much more. I love you so much; indeed, you're my Champion," Mwende penned.

Mwende and J Blessing dated for a while before they parted ways, due to what she referred to as fundamental issues in the relationship.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia
Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

READ: Mwende Macharia gushes over Baby Daddy J Blessing as he turns a year older

The two broke up at a time when she was expecting his child. Blessing moved on shortly after, with 'Tokelezea' hitmaker Chantelle while Mwende moved on with her life, raising the son she conceived with Blessing.

The radio presenter welcomed her second child in June 2021 although the baby daddy remains mysterious.

