Surprise as Mwende Macharia posts son's dad in 10th birthday celebration [Photo]

Mwende took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming moment with her baby daddy, Jibril Blessing, during their son's 10th birthday celebration leaving a section of her fans suprised.

The unexpected post sparked a flurry of reactions from her followers, highlighting the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

Below are some of the comments:

eugene_hudson.98 J blessings is the king in this kingdom I never knew that

city.nairobi J blessing smooth operator, ukali wa simba ni upole wake

gadmukuna Blessings kwani ana watoto wangapi

kozayo2004 You soft launched the baby daddy to us your fans..

J Blessing, Mwende Macharia and their son Champion Pulse Live Kenya

The photo, capturing a joyous moment of the trio together, instantly garnered attention and speculation among Mwende's loyal fanbase.

Comment sections filled with surprise, as many expressed their astonishment at discovering J Blessing as the father of Mwende's son.

The unexpected reveal opened up a window into the presenter's personal life, captivating the interest of followers.

Despite the intrigue and speculation, Mwende Macharia took the opportunity to express her love and admiration for her son, Champion, through a heartfelt birthday message.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

Her words were filled with genuine affection and pride as she celebrated her firstborn's journey into double-digit age.

"10 years ago, God opened my womb, and Champion was born. My life has never been the same again. You're everything I wanted in my firstborn, everything I desired as a mom.

"You're a Champion in every sense – very talented, strong-headed, ambitious, funny, loving, and protective of your family, among much more. I love you so much; indeed, you're my Champion," Mwende penned.

Mwende and J Blessing relationship history

Mwende and J Blessing dated for a while before they parted ways, due to what she referred to as fundamental issues in the relationship.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

The two broke up at a time when she was expecting his child. Blessing moved on shortly after, with 'Tokelezea' hitmaker Chantelle while Mwende moved on with her life, raising the son she conceived with Blessing.

