ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia emotional as daughter's aviation dream slowly manifests [Photos]

Lynet Okumu
Jackie Matubia's daughter Zari daunts pilot attire on career day in January 2024
Jackie Matubia's daughter Zari daunts pilot attire on career day in January 2024

Jackie Matubia overwhelmed with emotions as daughter Zari fits perfectly into pilot attire, a striking resemblance to her dad, Captain Kennedy Njogu.

Renowned actress Jackie Matubia proudly showcased her daughter Zari's aspirations and achievements, giving us a peek into the young girl's dream of becoming a pilot.

Jackie, who often acknowledges her daughter's intelligence, recently shared photos on social media, revealing Zari donning a pilot's attire.

This glimpse into Zari's journey unfolds against the backdrop of her impressive academic performance.

Jackie Matubia's daughter Zari daunts pilot attire on career day in January 2024
Jackie Matubia's daughter Zari daunts pilot attire on career day in January 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia comes clean on rumoured bae after sharing a video of romantic moments

In the shared photos, Zari exudes confidence in a pilot's uniform, a striking visual representation of her aspirations.

Jackie, never shy about expressing her pride in Zari, even playfully refers to her as "Captain Kamau" in the caption.

"Say hi to Captain Kamau. It's career Day and you all know what Zari wants to be when she grows up. And I made sure she dressed well for the day," Matubia wrote adding crying emojis.

Jackie Matubia's daughter Zari daunts pilot attire on career day in January 2024
Jackie Matubia's daughter Zari daunts pilot attire on career day in January 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia recently took to social media to share Zari's academic achievements, proudly declaring her the intelligent force in the household.

The video, captured in their living room, showed the mother-daughter duo sharing a moment as she praised Zari for exceptional results.

"Yaani this child of mine can tell you what aircraft it is ikiwa hewani. Yaani m so emotionall. God bless and keep her and fulfill her heart desires," she wrote.

Jackie Matubia's daughter Zari daunts pilot attire on career day in January 2024
Jackie Matubia's daughter Zari daunts pilot attire on career day in January 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I am not ready for romance, my 2 kids are enough - Jackie Matubia declares

Jackie Matubia has consistently shared that Zari aspires to follow in the footsteps of her father, Kennedy Njogu, who is a pilot.

The actress always showcases Zari's dreams and highlights her father's influence on her career choice.

She went ahead to ask God to bless both of them so they could see to it that Zari fulfilled her dream.

"God bless the work of our hands ( the dad and I), so we can be able to make her dreams come true," she wrote.

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia & her 1st born daughter Zari
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia & her 1st born daughter Zari Pulse Live Kenya
In June 2023, Jackie Matubia took a luxurious trip, flying first class to Cape Town. Documenting her experience on Instagram, she shared insights into the premium travel luxuries she enjoyed.

However, it was her visit to the cockpit that stirred excitement among her followers. Jackie playfully teased about her 'pilot baby daddy, Kennedy Njogu, and expressed anticipation for future flights with her daughter Zari.

Despite the changes in their personal lives, Jackie Matubia and Kennedy Njogu have maintained an amicable co-parenting dynamic.

Jackie Matubia, her ex-husband Kennedy and their daughter Zari
Jackie Matubia, her ex-husband Kennedy and their daughter Zari Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia, a winner of the 2022 Pulse Influencer Award, got engaged to actor Blessing Lung'aho in April 2022. However, months later, Jackie clarified her status as a single mother of two.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
