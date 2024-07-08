The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia has shared her life story, detailing how the man she fell in love with walked away, leaving her to raise their daughter alone.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia, a mother of two and a sensational actress, has shared the raw and unfiltered story of her life.

Recommended articles

Her journey, marked by personal and professional highs and lows, has captivated public interest, especially after her highly publicised relationship and breakup with actor Blessing Lung’aho.

Jackie’s life, as she narrates, is a series of events she did not choose but rather events that chose her.

Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram)
Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram) Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jackie Matubia's message to 1st baby daddy, days after disclosing why she kicked ex out

According to a video she posted on July 8 on her YouTube, Jackie's early life was a whirlwind of changes. “I went to London to stay with my dad. Then I came back and stayed with my mum, who was already married to someone else by then. We lived in Kawangware,” she recalls.

These constant relocations affected her social interactions. “I was a very quiet child because of the change. Growing up being moved from one place to the other can affect your interaction with people. I used to block people. I wanted them to actually hate me and stay away from me,” she said.

Attending Lavington Academy, Jackie experienced the contrast of living in two different worlds. She was often seen as a quiet and strange girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s this girl who had longer hair than mine, and I just took scissors and cut it. The teachers wanted to chase me out of the school but they couldn’t because my grandfather owned the land. So they left me a whole classroom for myself. The teachers would come teach me alone,” she narrated.

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia's raw view on marriage & single motherhood after 2 failed marriages

Jackie did not excel academically, scoring around 200 marks in her KCSE. However, she found solace in drama at Gathirimo High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2008, I was the first-ever Form One to join the drama club. Fast forward to Form Four, set book actors like Morgan and OJ came to our school. Miss Morgan called me aside and told me I was an amazing actor and gave me her number.”

Although she didn’t initially reach out, fate intervened. Miss Morgan heard her on the radio and contacted her, leading to Jackie’s entry into the popular TV show 'Tahidi High'.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

In 2014, Jackie met someone and gave birth in 2015. She officially married her ex-husband Kennedy Paul in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Life as a mother began. About two years after I gave birth to my firstborn, I wanted to go back to acting and the stardom that I was.”

However, re-entering the industry proved challenging. Jackie and her friends, including Kate Actress and Chris Murithi, struggled to find opportunities post-'Tahidi High'.

Jackie Matubia ( Instagram )
Jackie Matubia ( Instagram ) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia's motherhood decision after raising daughter alone for 2 years

This struggle coincided with her separation from her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Seven years of marriage! It was crazy. It was hard. I remember one day I just woke up and I was like this is not working. And we went our separate ways. This was after moving back several times.”

Jackie reflected on her role in the marriage, realising she had been a people pleaser, neglecting her own happiness.

Jackie Matubia, her ex-husband Kennedy and their daughter Zari
Jackie Matubia, her ex-husband Kennedy and their daughter Zari Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie’s career saw a revival when she landed a TV hosting job at Switch TV, although it came with its own struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

I cried myself to sleep the whole night. It was hard. I used to cry and ask Njoki for fare. I did that for two years without my co-hosts knowing what I was going through.”

After Switch TV, she moved to Rembo TV, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought more challenges. Her marriage troubles went public, leading to depression and isolation. “You’re winning out here but when the camera stops rolling you are depressed to the core.”

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia
Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Matubia reveals she cried every morning after discovering she was pregnant

Realising it was time to rebuild herself and her brand, Jackie returned to TV on the show 'Zora' in 2021, thanks to a call from Sarah Hassan. During her time on 'Zora', she fell in love again and got pregnant, facing the challenge head-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Life went on. The man left. Me and my child stayed. My darkest year again was 2023 when the monster I thought I had hidden finally came out," she said.

When news of her separation came out, Jackie faced harsh judgment.

“You guys rained on me. The people I thought were my friends showed out. As a woman when you are left with two kids, of course, you are the problem. Kenyans project their insecurities. They cannot imagine seeing a strong woman choosing her kids over a man.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Matbui's latest project is 'Toxic', a YouTube web series that she says reflects the everyday experiences of most people in relationships.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Vanessa Mdee finally shares story of losing sight at the peak of her career

Vanessa Mdee finally shares story of losing sight at the peak of her career

Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Shatta Bway’s approach to preventing trauma in his children after mum’s loss

Shatta Bway’s approach to preventing trauma in his children after mum’s loss

Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on Netflix

Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on Netflix

Akothee's birthday message to Nelly Oaks reveals unique aspects of their relationship

Akothee's birthday message to Nelly Oaks reveals unique aspects of their relationship

Citizen TV reporter in pain after boy he went to report died in accident was nephew

Citizen TV reporter in pain after boy he went to report died in accident was nephew

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Gituro was sworn in as the Chief Officer in the Department of Public Communications and E-government on Monday July 1, 2024

Many phases of Joyce Gituro: 'Tausi' actor, radio boss, single mom & now gov't officer

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)

Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease