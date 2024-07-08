Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Her journey, marked by personal and professional highs and lows, has captivated public interest, especially after her highly publicised relationship and breakup with actor Blessing Lung’aho.

Jackie’s life, as she narrates, is a series of events she did not choose but rather events that chose her.

Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia's early life & family dynamics

According to a video she posted on July 8 on her YouTube, Jackie's early life was a whirlwind of changes. “I went to London to stay with my dad. Then I came back and stayed with my mum, who was already married to someone else by then. We lived in Kawangware,” she recalls.

These constant relocations affected her social interactions. “I was a very quiet child because of the change. Growing up being moved from one place to the other can affect your interaction with people. I used to block people. I wanted them to actually hate me and stay away from me,” she said.

Attending Lavington Academy, Jackie experienced the contrast of living in two different worlds. She was often seen as a quiet and strange girl.

“There’s this girl who had longer hair than mine, and I just took scissors and cut it. The teachers wanted to chase me out of the school but they couldn’t because my grandfather owned the land. So they left me a whole classroom for myself. The teachers would come teach me alone,” she narrated.

Jackie Matubia talks academic struggles & joining drama

Jackie did not excel academically, scoring around 200 marks in her KCSE. However, she found solace in drama at Gathirimo High School.

“In 2008, I was the first-ever Form One to join the drama club. Fast forward to Form Four, set book actors like Morgan and OJ came to our school. Miss Morgan called me aside and told me I was an amazing actor and gave me her number.”

Although she didn’t initially reach out, fate intervened. Miss Morgan heard her on the radio and contacted her, leading to Jackie’s entry into the popular TV show 'Tahidi High'.

Jackie Matubia's marriage & motherhood

In 2014, Jackie met someone and gave birth in 2015. She officially married her ex-husband Kennedy Paul in 2016.

“Life as a mother began. About two years after I gave birth to my firstborn, I wanted to go back to acting and the stardom that I was.”

However, re-entering the industry proved challenging. Jackie and her friends, including Kate Actress and Chris Murithi, struggled to find opportunities post-'Tahidi High'.

This struggle coincided with her separation from her husband.

“Seven years of marriage! It was crazy. It was hard. I remember one day I just woke up and I was like this is not working. And we went our separate ways. This was after moving back several times.”

Jackie reflected on her role in the marriage, realising she had been a people pleaser, neglecting her own happiness.

Jackie Matubia falls in love while in Zora

Jackie’s career saw a revival when she landed a TV hosting job at Switch TV, although it came with its own struggles.

“I cried myself to sleep the whole night. It was hard. I used to cry and ask Njoki for fare. I did that for two years without my co-hosts knowing what I was going through.”

After Switch TV, she moved to Rembo TV, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought more challenges. Her marriage troubles went public, leading to depression and isolation. “You’re winning out here but when the camera stops rolling you are depressed to the core.”

Realising it was time to rebuild herself and her brand, Jackie returned to TV on the show 'Zora' in 2021, thanks to a call from Sarah Hassan. During her time on 'Zora', she fell in love again and got pregnant, facing the challenge head-on.

“Life went on. The man left. Me and my child stayed. My darkest year again was 2023 when the monster I thought I had hidden finally came out," she said.

Facing public scrutiny

When news of her separation came out, Jackie faced harsh judgment.

“You guys rained on me. The people I thought were my friends showed out. As a woman when you are left with two kids, of course, you are the problem. Kenyans project their insecurities. They cannot imagine seeing a strong woman choosing her kids over a man.

