Jackie Matubia's message to 1st baby daddy, days after disclosing why she kicked ex out

Father's Day can be a mix of emotions for many families, especially those dealing with co-parenting after a separation.

Unlike last year, when actress Jackie Matubia celebrated herself on this day, this year she honoured one of her baby daddies.

On Sunday, June 16, Matubia shared a series of photos and videos from a special event she organised to celebrate the fathers in her life.

Jackie Matubia celebrates the fathers in her life Pulse Live Kenya

The event included games, food, and family bonding. Matubia’s father and mother, who looks a lot like her second daughter, were also there.

Jackie Matubia's Father's Day Message to First Baby Daddy

Jackie Matubia took the chance to honour her ex and the father of her first child, Kennedy Njogu, with a sweet message.

She thanked him for being an active dad to their daughter. She posted a photo of Njogu with their nine-year-old daughter and showed her appreciation for his involvement.

"Happy Father's Day to Mr Njogu. Thank you for always being a present dad to our daughter and making co-parenting easier," Matubia wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Jackie Matubia celebrates 1st baby daddy Njogu on Fathers Day Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia Snubs Blessing Lung'aho on Father's Day

Interestingly, Matubia did not give the same honour to Blessing Lung'aho, her second baby daddy. Despite having a daughter, Zendaya Nyambura, together, Lung'aho was not mentioned in Matubia’s Father's Day tributes.

Recently, their daughter Zendaya turned two, but the award-winning actor did not attend her birthday party.

Matubia organised a lavish party for Zendaya, attended by close friends and family. Lung'aho’s absence made netizens curious, especially since he also missed Zendaya’s first birthday and did not publicly celebrate her.

Jackie Matubia celebrates the fathers in her life Pulse Live Kenya

Matubia has previously mentioned that she has been raising Zendaya on her own after separating from Lung'aho. This statement, combined with Lung'aho's repeated absences, paints a picture of a strained co-parenting relationship.

Jackie Matubia reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out

According to Jackie, the turning point came when she woke up one day and told her partner to leave her house.

"I knew I didn't like him when I told him to wake up and leave my house because I mean, I am Miss Independent," she shared.

Although she did not mention the name of the person she was referring to, fans quickly speculated that she was talking about her second baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho.

Jackie Matubia and fiance Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

Before officially announcing their breakup, fans had already suspected that Jackie and Blessing were no longer together.

Rumours swirled that Jackie had asked Blessing to leave her house after his photos disappeared from the walls. In May 2023, Jackie shared a video of her exquisite living room.