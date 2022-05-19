RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Matubia reveals she cried every morning after discovering she was pregnant

Amos Robi

Matubia said she discovered she was pregnant at eight weeks

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia

Actress Jackie Matubia has revealed she discovered she was expecting, eight weeks into the pregnancy.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Matubia narrated that a minor accident during an event prompted tests that would reveal she was expectant.

Matubia narrated that she missed a step while backstage that led to her falling but she did not feel anything until the next day when she experienced difficulty sitting and walking. It would take her another day after she started experiencing pain and swelling that she sought medical treatment.

“The next morning, I woke up and I was feeling sick, I was fatigued and feeling choosy on food and I told my fiancé who was preparing to go to work that I felt as if I had contracted Covid,” she stated.

Actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lughaho proposes to Jackie Matubia [Video]
According to Matubia, being pregnant was the last thing she expected and her condition then forced her to seek medical attention. She said that the doctor queried the time difference in her menses which led to a pregnancy test that revealed that she was eight weeks pregnant.

“When I missed my period that month it was mostly because I had taken up family planning which I attributed the delayed menses to,” Matubia said.

The mother of one narrated that the news of her pregnancy baffled her adding that she was confused not knowing whether to take up the news in celebration or get emotional.

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho
“I froze, I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh because for my last pregnancy I really wanted it but for this, I was just living life,” she stated.

The former Zora actress disclosed that she cried every morning after the confirmation as she was in a new relationship and she also feared how her employers were going to react to the news.

“It was very heavy because I was having a child on the way and I was just in a new relationship. I noted it [the emotional response] was affecting Blessing so I used to go to my daughter’s room and cry then come back and we'd leave for work,” she stated.

Actress Jackie Matubia
The actress however said she had to slowly get strong adding that she is now ready to meet her child regardless of what it takes.

Amos Robi

Matubia reveals she cried every morning after discovering she was pregnant

