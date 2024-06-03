The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jackie Matubia's motherhood decision after raising daughter alone for 2 years

Lynet Okumu

Lavish Birthday party for daughter as Jackie Matubia announces big motherhood decision.

Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram)
Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram)

Kenyan actress Jacque Matubia recently celebrated her secondborn child, Zendaya Nyambura, on her 2nd birthday.

The event was a vibrant Moana-themed birthday party held in Matubia's backyard.

Matubia hired a local events company to bring the Moana theme to life, ensuring that every detail was perfect for Zendaya's special day.

Actress Jackie Matubia with her daughters Zari Wanjiku and Zendaya Nyambura (Instagram)
Actress Jackie Matubia with her daughters Zari Wanjiku and Zendaya Nyambura (Instagram) Actress Jackie Matubia with her daughters Zari Wanjiku and Zendaya Nyambura (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Matubia on why she doesn't speak with 2nd baby daddy

The decor featured vibrant hues, oceanic elements, and themed decorations that transformed their home into a tropical paradise.

Matubia revealed that the decision to throw a birthday party for Zendaya was influenced by her firstborn daughter, Zari Wanjiku.

"She asked me to throw a party for Zendaya instead of going on vacation," Matubia shared, highlighting the close bond between the siblings and their mother's dedication to fulfilling their wishes.

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia speaks on Blessing Lung'aho's new romance

In an emotional moment, Matubia opened up about the challenges she faced raising Zendaya on her own after breaking up with her baby daddy, Blessing Lung'aho.

"It has been a journey raising this child all by myself... it is painful... she is my lastborn," she said, shedding light on her experiences as a single mother.

Despite the hardships, Matubia has remained resilient, providing her daughters with a loving and nurturing environment.

Jackie Matubia with her daughters Zari and Zendaya
Jackie Matubia with her daughters Zari and Zendaya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia takes stand against deadbeat parents with bold message

Matubia also took to Instagram to share her joy and pride in raising Zendaya. She posted adorable photos of her daughter along with a heartfelt caption:

"To my lovely Daughter Zendaya Nyambura, the one that made me a mum again, Kitinda mimba, Raising you ever since you were born till now has been a delight… For you, it was different and very painful doing it by myself 100% but God has shown up and out for us, and as you turn 2 may what God has aligned for you in your life come to pass… You are a Star … May Nations call you blessed," she wrote.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho made their relationship public on February 14, 2022, when the actress introduced him as her boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. Their romance seemed promising as they got engaged in April of the same year.

A past photo of actress Jackie Matubia with ex-fiancé Blessing Lung'aho
A past photo of actress Jackie Matubia with ex-fiancé Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

However, the relationship was short-lived. Just months after giving birth, Jackie announced she was a single mother raising her children alone.

Matubia revealed that she only communicates with her first baby daddy, Captain Kennedy Njogu, as Lung'aho has been unresponsive.

Blessing Lung'aho also has another child from a previous relationship before meeting Matubia

