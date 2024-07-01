The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?

Lynet Okumu

Awinja seeks a husband from Sega to fulfill Fred Omondi's wish: Who will it be?

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'
Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'
  • Jacky Vike, also known as Awinja, announced her readiness to find a husband in honour of the late Fred Omondi
  • Awinja expressed her sincere desire to fulfill Fred's wish by asking the people of Sega to help her find a husband from their land
  • The passing of Fred Omondi has had a significant impact on Awinja and many others in the entertainment industry

Jacky Vike, famously known as Awinja from the popular Kenyan TV show 'Papa Shirandula,' recently excited fans by announcing her readiness to take a husband in honour of the late Fred Omondi.

The beloved actress has always been candid about her desire for a strong man who embodies hard work.

Her recent statement has added a humorous and touching twist to her journey.

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'
Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja' Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shetani iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

During the burial ceremony of Fred Omondi on June 28, 2024, in Sega, Awinja revealed her last conversation with the late comedian.

She humorously shared that Fred had encouraged her to find a husband from Sega. Despite his passing, Awinja is determined to honour his wish.

"Leo nimekuja kama nimeoga. Hivi ndiyo Fred angetaka nikae kwa sababu mara yangu ya mwisho tukiwa na Fred aliniambia wewe ukioleka uko kwetu itakuwa kitu mzuri sana," Awinja said.

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'
Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja' Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Awinja's rib-tickling Marriage Finance Bill to Ruto

Awinja's appeal to the people of Sega was sincere. She humorously begged the locals to help her find a husband from their land, as it would be the most honorable thing to do in memory of Fred.

"Na ndio ametuacha lakini si tunaeza kutimiza ahadi? Kwa hivo watu wa Sega kama mko hapa tutimize ahadi ya Fred. Alisema nioleke kwao. Na mimi sina mtu," she added.

In a past interview, Awinja disclosed the qualities she would want in her future husband. She emphasized the importance of character over external attributes, stating that character should be the determining factor in choosing a partner.

"Mi sijuangi mtu wa preference, mi ni character. You can have all without character. You don't respect people," she explained.

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'
Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja' Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja' Pulse Live Kenya

Awinja expressed her desire for privacy in her love life, preferring to keep her relationships private but not secret. "I believe in making them private but not a secret," she said.

When asked about dating someone in the same industry as her, Awinja stated that she hadn't thought about it extensively but appreciated the idea of being with someone who remains authentic and unaffected by the public eye, even in the entertainment industry.

"Nishaikatiwa nao before but mi napenda watu wanakaa vile wanataka na watu wengi wako kwa camera hawaki hivo," she added.

Actress Jacky Vike
Actress Jacky Vike Actress Jacky Vike Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Awinja glows with pride as son Mosi graduates with honours

Fred Omondi, a beloved comedian and entertainer, was a close friend to Awinja. His passing has left a significant impact on her and many others in the entertainment industry.

Lynet Okumu
