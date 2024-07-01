Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?

Jacky Vike, famously known as Awinja from the popular Kenyan TV show 'Papa Shirandula,' recently excited fans by announcing her readiness to take a husband in honour of the late Fred Omondi.

The beloved actress has always been candid about her desire for a strong man who embodies hard work.

Her recent statement has added a humorous and touching twist to her journey.

Awinja's promise to late Fred Omondi

During the burial ceremony of Fred Omondi on June 28, 2024, in Sega, Awinja revealed her last conversation with the late comedian.

She humorously shared that Fred had encouraged her to find a husband from Sega. Despite his passing, Awinja is determined to honour his wish.

"Leo nimekuja kama nimeoga. Hivi ndiyo Fred angetaka nikae kwa sababu mara yangu ya mwisho tukiwa na Fred aliniambia wewe ukioleka uko kwetu itakuwa kitu mzuri sana," Awinja said.

Awinja's appeal to the people of Sega was sincere. She humorously begged the locals to help her find a husband from their land, as it would be the most honorable thing to do in memory of Fred.

"Na ndio ametuacha lakini si tunaeza kutimiza ahadi? Kwa hivo watu wa Sega kama mko hapa tutimize ahadi ya Fred. Alisema nioleke kwao. Na mimi sina mtu," she added.

Qualities of Awinja's ideal man

In a past interview, Awinja disclosed the qualities she would want in her future husband. She emphasized the importance of character over external attributes, stating that character should be the determining factor in choosing a partner.

"Mi sijuangi mtu wa preference, mi ni character. You can have all without character. You don't respect people," she explained.

Awinja expressed her desire for privacy in her love life, preferring to keep her relationships private but not secret. "I believe in making them private but not a secret," she said.

When asked about dating someone in the same industry as her, Awinja stated that she hadn't thought about it extensively but appreciated the idea of being with someone who remains authentic and unaffected by the public eye, even in the entertainment industry.

"Nishaikatiwa nao before but mi napenda watu wanakaa vile wanataka na watu wengi wako kwa camera hawaki hivo," she added.

A tribute to Fred Omondi

