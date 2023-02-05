ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jamal Gaddafi announces comeback with new TV job

Charles Ouma

Jamal Gaddafi has landed a new TV job one year after resigning from the Standard Media Group-owned KTN to contest for the Malindi parliamentary seat

Media personality Jamal Gaddafi who resigned from KTN last year to contest for the Malindi Parliamentary seat has landed a new job with K24TV
Media personality Jamal Gaddafi who resigned from KTN last year to contest for the Malindi Parliamentary seat has landed a new job with K24TV

Former KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi who resigned to contest for the Malindi Parliamentary seat has made a come-back to the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The youthful presenter has landed a new job with Mediamax-owned station K24 TV.

Taking to social media, an elated Jamal shared the news, revealing that he will be hosting Area 254 show every Saturday at 8PM.

“HERE GO, Every Saturday at 8 pm only on K24. Arena254,” Jamal Gaddafi stated.

Gaddafi exited the media last year in January after hosting his final Iwake show on KTN to focus on his parliamentary bid.

In his farewell message, Gaddafi thanked everyone who had been part of his journey as a presenter, noting that he was now ready to pursue another dream.

"It's time for a new adventure. Yesterday [Saturday] was my last show at KTN as I start a new chapter of my life in politics. What an epic 8 years. Thank you everyone who supported me and my shows. Let's go out big!" his message at the time read.

READ: Jamal Gaddafi recounts how friends failed him when he wanted to vie for MP

His dream of winning the seat was short-lived as he eventually pulled out of the race and blamed it on friends.

“People asked me why I stepped down from the Malindi MP race, I had ambitions to run for office, I created public forums for friends to support me but the truth is the enemy of a young person is another young person. 99% of the friends I have did not support me,” he stated.

Media personality Jamal Gaddafi who resigned from KTN last year to contest for the Malindi Parliamentary seat has landed a new job with K24TV
Media personality Jamal Gaddafi who resigned from KTN last year to contest for the Malindi Parliamentary seat has landed a new job with K24TV Pulse Live Kenya

Jamal noted that having many friends did not mean they will support you when you need them. He insisted that it was better to listen to the older generation than his peers as he had learned the hard way.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

Radio Maisha presenter Mbaruk Mwalimu heaps praises on wife as she turns a year older

Radio Maisha presenter Mbaruk Mwalimu heaps praises on wife as she turns a year older

Jamal Gaddafi announces comeback with new TV job

Jamal Gaddafi announces comeback with new TV job

Jay Melody speaks on writing songs for Willy Paul and other top artists

Jay Melody speaks on writing songs for Willy Paul and other top artists

Why fans suspect Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are back together

Why fans suspect Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are back together

Bien reaches out to female fan caught up in grinding incident

Bien reaches out to female fan caught up in grinding incident

US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa drops much-anticipated album 'Focus'

US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa drops much-anticipated album 'Focus'

'Real Housewives of Nairobi' unveils cast, Murugi Munyi's new machine & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

'Real Housewives of Nairobi' unveils cast, Murugi Munyi's new machine & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Emmy Kosgei, Robert Burale and Gloria Muliro mourn gospel singer Samuel Ilagosa

Emmy Kosgei, Robert Burale and Gloria Muliro mourn gospel singer Samuel Ilagosa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kevin Mboya

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Zari Hassan

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Murugi Munyi acquires new luxury Land Rover Discovery

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

Bien-Aime Baraza and wife Chiki Kuruka

Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]