Jamal Gaddafi announces comeback with new TV job

The youthful presenter has landed a new job with Mediamax-owned station K24 TV.

Taking to social media, an elated Jamal shared the news, revealing that he will be hosting Area 254 show every Saturday at 8PM.

“HERE GO, Every Saturday at 8 pm only on K24. Arena254,” Jamal Gaddafi stated.

Gaddafi exited the media last year in January after hosting his final Iwake show on KTN to focus on his parliamentary bid.

In his farewell message, Gaddafi thanked everyone who had been part of his journey as a presenter, noting that he was now ready to pursue another dream.

"It's time for a new adventure. Yesterday [Saturday] was my last show at KTN as I start a new chapter of my life in politics. What an epic 8 years. Thank you everyone who supported me and my shows. Let's go out big!" his message at the time read.

His dream of winning the seat was short-lived as he eventually pulled out of the race and blamed it on friends.

“People asked me why I stepped down from the Malindi MP race, I had ambitions to run for office, I created public forums for friends to support me but the truth is the enemy of a young person is another young person. 99% of the friends I have did not support me,” he stated.

