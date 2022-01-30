Emotional end as Jamal Gaddafi quits KTN

Confirming his departure from the Standard Media Group-owned station, Jamal updated his fans that he will now focus on his campaign for the elective Malindi parliamentary seat.

Mr Gadaffi will be vying for the National Assembly post in the upcoming August 9, 2022 General Election.

In his farewell message, Gaddafi thanked everyone who had been part of his journey as a presenter, noting that he was now ready to pursue another dream.

"It's time for a new adventure. Yesterday [Saturday] was my last show at KTN as I start a new chapter of my life in politics. What an epic 8 years. Thank you everyone who supported me and my shows. Let's go out big!" his message read.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent interview, the parliamentary hopeful asked Malindi constituents to register as voters promising a people-centered administration if elected.

"Kura yako ndio silaha ya kwako na IEBC wako pale mtaani. Ukichukua silaha yako na ukinipa kura yako, hunipi kama kiongozi, naja kama mtetezi wa watu wa Malindi. Kwa hivo chukua kura yako ili uweze kunipa kazi ya kuwa mtetezi wako kama vile nkapigwa ngumi nyuma, kifua kiko mbele kutetea haki na vitu vya watu wa Malindi.

"(IEBC is right in our neighbourhoods so I ask all eligible residents of Malindi to register as voters in the coming elections. Your vote is your power. And if you vote for me, I promise not to be a leader but an advocate, to fight for the people of Malindi. I'll be like a person who's being pushed from behind - at the forefront in fighting for the rights and resources of the people of Malindi)," he stated.

Video clips shared by the former KTN presenter showed his colleagues on the Iwake show bidding him farewell in an emotional, unofficial send-off after filming of his last show.