ADVERTISEMENT
JCC announces final memorial & burial dates for Bishop Allan Kiuna

Amos Robi

Bishop Allan Kiuna passed away after a battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.

Bishop Allan Kiuna and Son Jeremy Kiuna
Bishop Allan Kiuna and Son Jeremy Kiuna
  • The family expressed gratitude for support and privacy during challenging time
  • The public is invited to celebrate Bishop Kiuna's life and legacy
  • Bishop Kiuna has been widely mourned, with outpouring of tributes from celebrities and preachers

Jubilee Christian Church, alongside the family of Bishop Allan Kiuna, has announced the memorial and burial dates for the late preacher.

The announcement was made public through an online statement, which also expressed the family’s gratitude for the support and privacy they have received during this challenging time.

In the statement, the church and family extended their appreciation to the public for their overwhelming love and support.

The message highlighted the importance of privacy for the family during their period of mourning.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering love and support shown to the family of Bishop Allan Kiuna and the extended family of Jubilee Christian Church, both here at home and across the nations,” read the statement.

“Your respect for the family’s privacy during this challenging period is deeply appreciated.”

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Vanessa & Jeremy's emotional tributes to father Bishop Allan Kiuna

The statement also provided details regarding the memorial service and burial ceremony for Bishop Kiuna.

The church has invited the public to join in celebrating the life and legacy of the beloved preacher, who was known for his love, compassion, and dedication to serving others.

  • Date: Monday, July 15, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 a.m. (Attendees are requested to be seated by 9:30 a.m.)
  • Venue: Faith Evangelistic Ministry Family Church, Karen
  • Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna Rev Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment

The announcement emphasised the significance of these events in honouring Bishop Kiuna’s contributions and enduring impact on the community.

“To celebrate his legacy of love, compassion, and unwavering dedication to serving others, we invite you all to join us in giving him a befitting send-off,” the statement concluded.

Bishop Allan Kiuna has been widely mourned by not only his congregation but also by celebrities and preachers from various churches.

His passing has led to an outpouring of tributes, with many remembering him as a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration.

The Jubilee Christian Church continues to provide updates and support for those wishing to pay their respects.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna Rev. Kathy Kiuna gives updates on Hubby Allan Kiuna's battle with Cancer Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Understanding Multiple Myeloma: Causes, symptoms and treatment

The church has also requested that attendees adhere to the set timings to ensure a smooth and respectful service.

