JCC announces final memorial & burial dates for Bishop Allan Kiuna

Bishop Allan Kiuna passed away after a battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.
Jubilee Christian Church, alongside the family of Bishop Allan Kiuna, has announced the memorial and burial dates for the late preacher.
The announcement was made public through an online statement, which also expressed the family’s gratitude for the support and privacy they have received during this challenging time.
Family's gratitude for support and privacy
In the statement, the church and family extended their appreciation to the public for their overwhelming love and support.
The message highlighted the importance of privacy for the family during their period of mourning.
“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering love and support shown to the family of Bishop Allan Kiuna and the extended family of Jubilee Christian Church, both here at home and across the nations,” read the statement.
“Your respect for the family’s privacy during this challenging period is deeply appreciated.”
Memorial service and burial dates announced
The statement also provided details regarding the memorial service and burial ceremony for Bishop Kiuna.
The church has invited the public to join in celebrating the life and legacy of the beloved preacher, who was known for his love, compassion, and dedication to serving others.
Memorial service
- Date: Monday, July 15, 2024
- Time: 10:00 a.m. (Attendees are requested to be seated by 9:30 a.m.)
- Venue: Faith Evangelistic Ministry Family Church, Karen
Burial ceremony
- Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
The announcement emphasised the significance of these events in honouring Bishop Kiuna’s contributions and enduring impact on the community.
“To celebrate his legacy of love, compassion, and unwavering dedication to serving others, we invite you all to join us in giving him a befitting send-off,” the statement concluded.
Outpouring of grief and tributes
Bishop Allan Kiuna has been widely mourned by not only his congregation but also by celebrities and preachers from various churches.
His passing has led to an outpouring of tributes, with many remembering him as a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration.
The Jubilee Christian Church continues to provide updates and support for those wishing to pay their respects.
The church has also requested that attendees adhere to the set timings to ensure a smooth and respectful service.