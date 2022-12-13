Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Jeff on his Twitter page told his fans that he would be taking a break as he appreciated his fans for their support and wished them happy festivities.

“Folks, I'm gonna be off these streets for a couple of weeks and didn't want to do so without wishing each & every one of you and your families Happy Holidays and all the VERY BEST as we end one year and begin another!

“God Bless you all & THANKS as always for your Love & Support!!” Jeff wrote.

The announcement by Jeff comes as the media industry faces changes that are seeing businesses reduce their staffers in a bid to stay afloat.

Top media houses including Standard Group, Nation Media Group, Radio Africa and Capital FM announced mass firings.

Radio Africa in its memo said it had been forced to make the decision to ensure business continuity.

"As management, we have been faced with a situation that requires a critical business decision to be made to ensure business continuity. We will therefore be reorganizing our internal business operations and in the process, we may declare numerous positions redundant based on the new structure," the internal memo read in part.

The mass layoffs by media houses have seen notable names such as Mark Masai and Denis Okari of NTV let go.