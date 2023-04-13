Jeff Mote leaves K24 for new lucrative job

After five years at K24, news anchor Jeff Mote has announced that he is leaving the station. He has been appointed as Head of Media Partnerships in the Africa division of Sandin Consulting.
Mote who boasts of over 15 years in the media space co-hosted the morning breakfast show on K24 alongside Shiko Kaitanny and Mbuvi before his departure.
Expressing excitement for his new role Jeff said he was ready to create refreshing content for the continent.
"I'm looking forward to my new engagement with creating synergies and unique content products across the continent. It's definitely a very exciting opportunity," Mote said.
Jeff Mote's Media Career
Mote began his media career in 2007 in Homeboyz Radio where he worked for six years before he moved to Radio Africa group as a radio presenter untill 2017.
In November 2017, he joined Media Max where he has been untill his recent exodus. In 2011, he launched his own consultancy firm, Mediascape Limited, and is a facilitator at the Communic8 Voiceover Workshop.
Besides radio and T, Jeff Mote is also a media trainer, an event moderator and a corporate emcee.
Mote holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Daystar University where he graduated from in 2010 and a Master's in International Relations and Affairs from the University of Nairobi where he graduated in 2018.
Journalists who have left the media space for the private sector
Mote now joins a growing list of journalists who have ditched media houses for the private sector.
Others that slowly moved to the private sector include Dr Mercy Korir who is Business Development Manager for AAR Hospital and Mark Masai who Professional Marketing Services (PMS GROUP), a leading PR and marketing agency.
