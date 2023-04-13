The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jeff Mote leaves K24 for new lucrative job

Amos Robi

Mote has been at the Media Max-owned station for five years

Jeff Mote
Jeff Mote

After five years at K24, news anchor Jeff Mote has announced that he is leaving the station. He has been appointed as Head of Media Partnerships in the Africa division of Sandin Consulting.

Recommended articles

Mote who boasts of over 15 years in the media space co-hosted the morning breakfast show on K24 alongside Shiko Kaitanny and Mbuvi before his departure.

Expressing excitement for his new role Jeff said he was ready to create refreshing content for the continent.

"I'm looking forward to my new engagement with creating synergies and unique content products across the continent. It's definitely a very exciting opportunity," Mote said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Mote leaves K24
Jeff Mote leaves K24 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

Mote began his media career in 2007 in Homeboyz Radio where he worked for six years before he moved to Radio Africa group as a radio presenter untill 2017.

In November 2017, he joined Media Max where he has been untill his recent exodus. In 2011, he launched his own consultancy firm, Mediascape Limited, and is a facilitator at the Communic8 Voiceover Workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides radio and T, Jeff Mote is also a media trainer, an event moderator and a corporate emcee.

Mote holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Daystar University where he graduated from in 2010 and a Master's in International Relations and Affairs from the University of Nairobi where he graduated in 2018.

Jeff Mote
Jeff Mote Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Francis Gachuri, Kennedy Murithi & 6 others who quit media for gov't jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Mote now joins a growing list of journalists who have ditched media houses for the private sector.

Others that slowly moved to the private sector include Dr Mercy Korir who is Business Development Manager for AAR Hospital and Mark Masai who Professional Marketing Services (PMS GROUP), a leading PR and marketing agency.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother

Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother

Jalang'o, Kibe confront each other after years of passive-aggressive relationship [Video]

Jalang'o, Kibe confront each other after years of passive-aggressive relationship [Video]

Jeff Mote leaves K24 for new lucrative job

Jeff Mote leaves K24 for new lucrative job

Nonini picks fight with former producer Clemmo over Sh1M court award

Nonini picks fight with former producer Clemmo over Sh1M court award

Rue Baby slams shutter-happy guests who attended Akothee's wedding [Screenshot]

Rue Baby slams shutter-happy guests who attended Akothee's wedding [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Cebbie Koks teases Kenyans anticipating her remarks on Akothee's wedding

Cebbie Koks teases Kenyans anticipating her remarks on Akothee's wedding

Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Lang'ata Member of Parliament (MP) Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang'o

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]