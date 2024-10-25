Jeridah Andayi's replacement at RMS named after quiet exit, relocation with family

Radio personality Jeridah Andayi, a long-time media personality and radio present, has quietly stepped down from her role at Royal Media Services (RMS), where she most recently served as Head of Radio Citizen.

With two decades of dedication to the station, Andayi leaves having held various key positions that shaped the station’s presence in Kenyan media.

As she leaves, Radio Citizen's drive show host Tina Ogal will take over in an acting capacity, ensuring that stations operations continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeridah Andayi's journey at RMS

Jeridah’s journey with Royal Media Services began in 2004, when she took on the role of Transmission Controller for Radio Citizen, a position she held for an impressive 20 years and seven months.

Her commitment to the station earned her multiple promotions, including her tenure as Radio Manager from August 2018 to January 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2020, she was promoted to Brand Manager, overseeing RMS’s branding strategies and helping to grow Radio Citizen’s audience through innovative presentations and social media engagement.

Her experience at RMS has been multi-faceted, encompassing various skills within the radio sector.

As Brand Manager, Jeridah not only guided Radio Citizen’s overall vision but also played a role in developing its social media strategy and public engagement efforts.

New beginnings in digital media

Following her departure from RMS, Jeridah is now venturing into digital media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her LinkedIn profile shows that she has started freelancing as a Digital Media Specialist, signalling a shift in her career to an area experiencing rapid growth and evolution.

Pulse Live Kenya

Family moments in the U.S.