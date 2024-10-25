The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jeridah Andayi's replacement at RMS named after quiet exit, relocation with family

Amos Robi

Jeridah’s journey with Royal Media Services began in 2004, when she took on the role of Transmission Controller for Radio Citizen, a position she held for 20 years

Radio personality Jeridah Andayi
Radio personality Jeridah Andayi
  • Tina Ogal will take over in an acting capacity to ensure Radio Citizen operations continue
  • After leaving RMS, Jeridah has transitioned to freelancing as a Digital Media Specialist
  • She started at RMS in 2004 as a Transmission Controller for Radio Citizen and held various key positions during her 20-year tenure

Radio personality Jeridah Andayi, a long-time media personality and radio present, has quietly stepped down from her role at Royal Media Services (RMS), where she most recently served as Head of Radio Citizen.

With two decades of dedication to the station, Andayi leaves having held various key positions that shaped the station’s presence in Kenyan media.

As she leaves, Radio Citizen's drive show host Tina Ogal will take over in an acting capacity, ensuring that stations operations continue.

Jeridah’s journey with Royal Media Services began in 2004, when she took on the role of Transmission Controller for Radio Citizen, a position she held for an impressive 20 years and seven months.

Her commitment to the station earned her multiple promotions, including her tenure as Radio Manager from August 2018 to January 2020.

Jeridah Andayi
Jeridah Andayi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

In January 2020, she was promoted to Brand Manager, overseeing RMS’s branding strategies and helping to grow Radio Citizen’s audience through innovative presentations and social media engagement.

Her experience at RMS has been multi-faceted, encompassing various skills within the radio sector.

As Brand Manager, Jeridah not only guided Radio Citizen’s overall vision but also played a role in developing its social media strategy and public engagement efforts.

Following her departure from RMS, Jeridah is now venturing into digital media.

Her LinkedIn profile shows that she has started freelancing as a Digital Media Specialist, signalling a shift in her career to an area experiencing rapid growth and evolution.

Jerida Andayi and her daughters Neema and Norah
Jerida Andayi and her daughters Neema and Norah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Watch Jeridah Andayi's reaction after son's surprise return after a year in the U.S.

Alongside her professional transition, Andayi is enjoying time with her family. Recently, she shared images on her Instagram of her travels in the United States, accompanied by her children – her daughters Norah and Neema, and her son Will Andega, who has been residing in the U.S.

