ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Jeridah Andayi's reaction after son's surprise return after a year in the U.S.

Amos Robi

The room was filled with laughter and joy as Jerida set herself to hug the young man and welcome him home.

Radio presenter Jerida Andayi

Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi couldn't contain her emotions as she saw her son for the first time in over a year.

Victor Andeng'a, Jeridah's eldest child, has been in the U.S., where he plays football—a sport he has been involved in since childhood.

In a video he shared, Andeng'a slowly walked towards his mother's house, opened the door, and found her on her phone, relaxing with a friend.

The football rising star did not react until his mum turned her head and saw her son. Overcome with joy, she jumped up and put on her blaze dancing in joy.

The room was filled with laughter and joy as the two women set themselves to hug the young man and welcome him home.

READ: Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Victor plays in the USL Championship, a professional men's soccer league in the U.S. that began its inaugural season in 2011.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USL is sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation as a Division II league since 2017, placing it under Major League Soccer in the hierarchy.

Andeng'a moved to the U.S. in 2022 and has been sharing videos of his life experiences, from food to weather, on TikTok, where he currently has 56K followers.

READ: Forgive her - Netizens rally behind Jerida Andayi's daughter after choosing dad over mum

His mother also creates content with two of his other children, Neema and Norah, who have equally become internet sensations.

Norah, her eldest daughter, recently took her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), and Jeridah couldn't hide her joy at her daughter's achievement.

READ: Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi opens up on career, loss of daughter

"This One! My own. Well done Ma’am President," Jerida affectionately shared.

On the family's YouTube channel, Jeridah shares different aspects of their life, with Neema becoming a darling for many thanks to her charming personality despite her young age.

