The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

New presenter takes over Shatta Bways' slot on Radio Citizen as another host exists

Amos Robi

Shatta Bway left Radio Citizen and joined Cape Media which owns TV47 and Radio 47

Qtee, Uncle Bensu and Dj Ronnix the Don
Qtee, Uncle Bensu and Dj Ronnix the Don
  • Uncle Bensu joins Radio Citizen's mid-morning show 'WaksTikiTaka' as the new co-host
  • Uncle Bensu, previously a familiar voice on the show, has been officially inducted, marking a significant career milestone
  • Nelson Kawawa, a long-time presenter and reporter, has announced his departure from Radio Citizen

Recommended articles

Radio Citizen has introduced a new dynamic to its mid-morning show 'WaksTikiTaka' with the official unveiling of Uncle Bensu as the new co-host.

Uncle Bensu, whose real name is Bensu Kinyua Benson, joins the vibrant Njoroge Muthoh Ann, popularly known as Qtee, to entertain listeners every weekday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Jeridah Andayi, Radio Citizen's Head of Radio, made the announcement via a video post on her Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcome on board Uncle Bensu. Join this pair every weekday 10.00 a.m.-1.00 p.m. on #wakstikitaka,” wrote Andayi.

Uncle Bensu and Qtee
Uncle Bensu and Qtee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shatta Bway gets new show on TV47 as Betty Kyallo's airing schedule is revealed

Uncle Bensu is no stranger to the listeners, having been a familiar voice on the show for some time. His official induction marks a significant milestone in his career at Radio Citizen.

With over four years at Royal Media Services, Bensu has already built a solid rapport with the audience. He previously co-hosted the drive show on Hot 96 alongside Patrick Igunza and currently hosts 'Level Up Fridays' on Citizen TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charismatic duo of Qtee and Uncle Bensu is expected to bring a unique blend of humour, music, and engaging content to the 'WaksTikiTaka' show, enhancing the listener's experience.

Qtee, Uncle Bensu and DJ Ronnix
Qtee, Uncle Bensu and DJ Ronnix Pulse Live Kenya

In another significant development at Radio Citizen, long-time presenter and reporter Nelson Kawawa has announced his departure.

Jeridah Andayi shared the news on Instagram, celebrating Kawawa's journey and growth at the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meet Nelson Kawawa. Radio presenter, features producer, social media manager and digital content producer at Radio Citizen, he’s moving from Radio Citizen. Big step for him. He’s growing. Leaving a comfort zone into a new zone. A time to celebrate,” Andayi wrote.

Nelson Kawawa and Jeridah Andayi
Nelson Kawawa and Jeridah Andayi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

Kawawa's departure marks the end of an era at Radio Citizen. Reflecting on his journey, Kawawa expressed heartfelt gratitude to Andayi for her unwavering support throughout his media career.

"He showed up with a clean-shaven head. We all went quiet. He said it’s a new beginning. He needed to start afresh. Here is to new beginnings and All the best," Andayi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Uncle Bensu steps into his new role and Kawawa embarks on a fresh chapter, Radio Citizen continues to evolve, offering listeners fresh and engaging content.

The Radio Citizen team bidding farewell to Nelson Kawawa
The Radio Citizen team bidding farewell to Nelson Kawawa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jimmi Gathu, Fred Obachi & 10 other radio presenters who are still on air 20 years later

The station remains a pivotal platform in the Kenyan media landscape, dedicated to delivering top-notch radio entertainment.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New presenter takes over Shatta Bways' slot on Radio Citizen as another host exists

New presenter takes over Shatta Bways' slot on Radio Citizen as another host exists

Kwambox: I made out with a couple of people in the 'Big Brother Africa' house

Kwambox: I made out with a couple of people in the 'Big Brother Africa' house

Jackie Matubia's motherhood decision after raising daughter alone for 2 years

Jackie Matubia's motherhood decision after raising daughter alone for 2 years

Nosim Natasha bounces back from NRG MVPs loss with new online product

Nosim Natasha bounces back from NRG MVPs loss with new online product

Sauti Sol's Bien confirms relocation of his posh nightclub to Kilimani

Sauti Sol's Bien confirms relocation of his posh nightclub to Kilimani

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

Actress Nyaboke Moraa's emotional reunion with sister after 8 years lights up social media

Actress Nyaboke Moraa's emotional reunion with sister after 8 years lights up social media

KRG declares intention to vie for MP in 2027 elections

KRG declares intention to vie for MP in 2027 elections

Rapper Shekina Karen's home among several demolished in Nairobi

Rapper Shekina Karen's home among several demolished in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YY Comedian

YY Comedian's words to dismissive uncle that have eventually come to pass

Kanze Dena and her son Amani

What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

Comedian Dave Chappelle

Why no phones will be allowed in Dave Chappelle's sold-out Nairobi show

The late Sheila Wegesha and her ex-husband Samwel Odoyo

Sheila Wegesha's ex-husband talks about their past as dancer is finally laid to rest