New presenter takes over Shatta Bways' slot on Radio Citizen as another host exists

Radio Citizen has introduced a new dynamic to its mid-morning show 'WaksTikiTaka' with the official unveiling of Uncle Bensu as the new co-host.

Uncle Bensu, whose real name is Bensu Kinyua Benson, joins the vibrant Njoroge Muthoh Ann, popularly known as Qtee, to entertain listeners every weekday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Jeridah Andayi, Radio Citizen's Head of Radio, made the announcement via a video post on her Instagram.

“Welcome on board Uncle Bensu. Join this pair every weekday 10.00 a.m.-1.00 p.m. on #wakstikitaka,” wrote Andayi.

Uncle Bensu is no stranger to the listeners, having been a familiar voice on the show for some time. His official induction marks a significant milestone in his career at Radio Citizen.

With over four years at Royal Media Services, Bensu has already built a solid rapport with the audience. He previously co-hosted the drive show on Hot 96 alongside Patrick Igunza and currently hosts 'Level Up Fridays' on Citizen TV.

The charismatic duo of Qtee and Uncle Bensu is expected to bring a unique blend of humour, music, and engaging content to the 'WaksTikiTaka' show, enhancing the listener's experience.

Nelson Kawawa leaves Radio Citizen

In another significant development at Radio Citizen, long-time presenter and reporter Nelson Kawawa has announced his departure.

Jeridah Andayi shared the news on Instagram, celebrating Kawawa's journey and growth at the station.

“Meet Nelson Kawawa. Radio presenter, features producer, social media manager and digital content producer at Radio Citizen, he’s moving from Radio Citizen. Big step for him. He’s growing. Leaving a comfort zone into a new zone. A time to celebrate,” Andayi wrote.

Kawawa's departure marks the end of an era at Radio Citizen. Reflecting on his journey, Kawawa expressed heartfelt gratitude to Andayi for her unwavering support throughout his media career.

"He showed up with a clean-shaven head. We all went quiet. He said it’s a new beginning. He needed to start afresh. Here is to new beginnings and All the best," Andayi added.

As Uncle Bensu steps into his new role and Kawawa embarks on a fresh chapter, Radio Citizen continues to evolve, offering listeners fresh and engaging content.

