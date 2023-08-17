Joseph Hellon compares Johnson Mwakazi's success with Esther Arunga's downfall

In a conversation on Iko Nini Podcast, Hellon unveiled details about his involvement in mentoring journalists and addressed his connection with former TV star Esther Arunga.

Hellon's name became synonymous with controversy due to his association with the former senior news anchor at KTN.

Arunga's downfall left Hellon in a precarious position, facing allegations of involvement in cult-like activities that allegedly contributed to Arunga's decline.

Nonetheless, Hellon staunchly defended his actions, explaining that his mentorship efforts extend far beyond a single individual.

"Why only Esther? I can openly tell you that I have mentored several individuals, but this specific one will shock you – the royal voice, Johnson Mwakazi, is my mentee," Hellon disclosed.

Citizen TV Presenter and Voice Over artist Johnson Mwakazi Pulse Live Kenya

In response to questions about accountability for Arunga's decline while in his church, Hellon said one person's fall should not be attributed to the entire church.

"If one person got messed up in a church, you can't brand the entire church as horrible," he asserted.

Joseph Hellon speaks on his sources of income and his church

Beyond his mentorship endeavours, Hellon discussed the evolution of his church in the face of challenges, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He revealed that he transitioned from physical church services to conducting his services online, effectively expanding his reach to a wider audience.

Curious about the financial aspects of Hellon's ventures, the conversation delved into his income sources.

Finger of God preacher Joseph Hellon Pulse Live Kenya

Hellon shared his financial portfolio, which encompasses his role as a businessman and a skilled musical artist.

Notably, he disclosed that his talent for playing the saxophone has led to numerous gigs, allowing him to travel the world and accumulate substantial earnings.

"I run a music college that trains highly competitive musicians. Besides operating the institution, I am a performer and generate significant income from it.

"I have travelled across the world, making substantial earnings," Hellon shared.

Finger of God Preacher Joseph Hellon Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, his involvement in large-scale real estate, a venture he learned from his father-in-law, adds to his diverse income streams.