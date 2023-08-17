The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joseph Hellon compares Johnson Mwakazi's success with Esther Arunga's downfall

Amos Robi

Hellon is heavily associated with the controversy surrounding the downfall of former KTN news anchor Esther Arunga.

Finger of God Preacher Joseph Hellon
Finger of God Preacher Joseph Hellon

Controversial 'Finger of God' preacher Joseph Hellon has shed light on his unique mentorship program and other business ventures.

Recommended articles

In a conversation on Iko Nini Podcast, Hellon unveiled details about his involvement in mentoring journalists and addressed his connection with former TV star Esther Arunga.

Hellon's name became synonymous with controversy due to his association with the former senior news anchor at KTN.

Arunga's downfall left Hellon in a precarious position, facing allegations of involvement in cult-like activities that allegedly contributed to Arunga's decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, Hellon staunchly defended his actions, explaining that his mentorship efforts extend far beyond a single individual.

"Why only Esther? I can openly tell you that I have mentored several individuals, but this specific one will shock you – the royal voice, Johnson Mwakazi, is my mentee," Hellon disclosed.

Citizen TV Presenter and Voice Over artist Johnson Mwakazi
Citizen TV Presenter and Voice Over artist Johnson Mwakazi Citizen TV Presenter and Voice Over artist Johnson Mwakazi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Esther Arunga’s former pastor speaks on belonging to a cult, sheds more light on her troubled life

In response to questions about accountability for Arunga's decline while in his church, Hellon said one person's fall should not be attributed to the entire church.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If one person got messed up in a church, you can't brand the entire church as horrible," he asserted.

Beyond his mentorship endeavours, Hellon discussed the evolution of his church in the face of challenges, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He revealed that he transitioned from physical church services to conducting his services online, effectively expanding his reach to a wider audience.

Curious about the financial aspects of Hellon's ventures, the conversation delved into his income sources.

ADVERTISEMENT
Finger of God preacher Joseph Hellon
Finger of God preacher Joseph Hellon Finger of God preacher Joseph Hellon Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Quincy Timberlake practiced witchcraft & brainwashed Esther Arunga- Hellon

Hellon shared his financial portfolio, which encompasses his role as a businessman and a skilled musical artist.

Notably, he disclosed that his talent for playing the saxophone has led to numerous gigs, allowing him to travel the world and accumulate substantial earnings.

"I run a music college that trains highly competitive musicians. Besides operating the institution, I am a performer and generate significant income from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have travelled across the world, making substantial earnings," Hellon shared.

Finger of God Preacher Joseph Hellon
Finger of God Preacher Joseph Hellon Finger of God Preacher Joseph Hellon Pulse Live Kenya

READ: EX-KTN Anchor Esther Arunga admits husband killed their child

Furthermore, his involvement in large-scale real estate, a venture he learned from his father-in-law, adds to his diverse income streams.

He emphasised that he does not receive money from congregants; instead, any financial support is offered willingly.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joseph Hellon compares Johnson Mwakazi's success with Esther Arunga's downfall

Joseph Hellon compares Johnson Mwakazi's success with Esther Arunga's downfall

Tracy Wanjiru shatters silence with surprise baby announcement

Tracy Wanjiru shatters silence with surprise baby announcement

Ayra Starr set to embark on her first World Tour

Ayra Starr set to embark on her first World Tour

Fired-up Octopizzo responds to Khaligraph's interview with blistering comments

Fired-up Octopizzo responds to Khaligraph's interview with blistering comments

Charlene Ruto shuts down journalist asking about her dad [Video]

Charlene Ruto shuts down journalist asking about her dad [Video]

An examination of the top 10 beneficiaries of Amapiano in Afrobeats

An examination of the top 10 beneficiaries of Amapiano in Afrobeats

Congolese artist goes after Diamond & Jux with song theft claim

Congolese artist goes after Diamond & Jux with song theft claim

'Watoto si fuko la bangi' - Mbosso's brushoff to deadbeat tag & why his marriage is a secret

'Watoto si fuko la bangi' - Mbosso's brushoff to deadbeat tag & why his marriage is a secret

Alex Mwakideu's Biography: Age, family & his contributions to setting up Radio Maisha

Alex Mwakideu's Biography: Age, family & his contributions to setting up Radio Maisha

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

'I feel used,' Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux