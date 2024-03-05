The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

Lynet Okumu

From romance with Katie Holmes to divorce with Jodie Turner-Smith, life scandals, wealth & beautiful daughter, here are surprising facts about Lupita's boyfriend, Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson in 2022.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Joshua Jackson in 2022.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o has seemingly moved on, about five months after announcing her separation from ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela.

Recommended articles

Nyong'o and her new beau, Joshua Jackson, made their romance official with candid beach photos during her birthday trip to Mexico.

The pictures quickly went viral, sparking curiosity about the man who has captured the heart of one of Kenya's and the world's most renowned actresses.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o pose backstage at the new revival of the play Children of a Lesser God in April 2018. BRUCE GLIKAS/BRUCE GLIKAS/FILMMAGIC
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o pose backstage at the new revival of the play "Children of a Lesser God" in April 2018. BRUCE GLIKAS/BRUCE GLIKAS/FILMMAGIC Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 11, 1978, Joshua Jackson is the son of an American father and an Irish-born casting director mother. His early exposure to showbiz came through his mother's work in the film industry.

At just seven months old, he made his first on-screen appearance in the feature film 'The Changeling', where his mother served as assistant director.

Joshua Jackson embarked on his acting journey with a notable debut in the 1991 film 'Crooked Hearts'.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita's boyfriend actor Joshua Jackson Carter
Lupita's boyfriend actor Joshua Jackson Carter Pulse Live Kenya

His performance garnered attention and opened doors to significant opportunities in the industry. Following the film's success, Jackson ventured into the musical adaptation of 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,' where his portrayal of Charlie earned praise.

Encouraged by his early achievements, Jackson reached out to renowned casting director Laura Kennedy, who played a pivotal role in establishing his career at the William Morris Agency.

However, it was his role in the 1998 television series 'Dawson’s Creek that truly propelled him to stardom.

Capitalizing on his newfound fame, Jackson ventured into major films like 'The Laramie Project', 'The Skulls, 'Cruel Intentions', and 'The Safety of Objects', all of which enjoyed box-office success. His cameo in 'Ocean’s Eleven' further solidified his presence in blockbuster cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita's boyfriend actor Joshua Jackson Carter
Lupita's boyfriend actor Joshua Jackson Carter Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond the silver screen, Jackson explored theatrical performances, notably starring in 'A Life in the Theatre' and making his Broadway debut in 'Children of a Lesser God' in March 2018. His portrayal of James Leeds, an unconventional teacher, earned acclaim during the play's run until May 2018.

From 2008 to 2013, he mesmerized audiences as Peter Bishop in the acclaimed science-fiction series 'Fringe'.

In 2019, he took on the role of defense attorney Mickey Joseph in the Netflix drama miniseries 'When They See Us'. Subsequently, he joined the cast of Hulu’s miniseries 'Little Fires Everywhere' in May 2020.

Lupita's boyfriend actor Joshua Jackson Carter
Lupita's boyfriend actor Joshua Jackson Carter Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson's accolades include Best Actor awards at the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival and the Genie Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

His charm and talent earned him recognition, landing him on Buddy TV’s list of 'TV’s 100 Sexiest Men' multiple times.

According to the Daily Mail, Joshua Jackson's estimated net worth is around $8 million as of December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, Jackson married British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, with whom he shares a daughter.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith at the 2022 Met Gala.Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith at the 2022 Met Gala.Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Business Insider USA

However, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson in October 2023, following four years of marriage.

The 'Queen & Slim' actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their decision to part ways.

Before Turner-Smith, he was in a ten-year relationship with actress Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT
Joshua Jackson at the BAFTAs on February 19, 2023, in London, England.Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images
Joshua Jackson at the BAFTAs on February 19, 2023, in London, England.Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images Business Insider USA

Jackson has also been linked to Margot Finley, Katie Holmes, Brittany Daniel, and Rosario Dawson.

In 2002, Jackson was arrested and charged with assault, affray, public intoxication, and disturbance after an altercation with a security guard at a Carolina Hurricanes hockey game.

The assault charge was later dismissed, and he completed 24 hours of community service.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita Nyong'o & Joshua Jackson on vacation in Puerto Vallarta on March 3, 2024 ( Source E-News )
Lupita Nyong'o & Joshua Jackson on vacation in Puerto Vallarta on March 3, 2024 ( Source E-News ) Pulse Live Kenya

Photos of Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson on a Puerto Vallarta beach surfaced, showcasing the couple's affectionate bond during Nyong'o's 41st birthday celebration.

The images captured them holding hands and sharing intimate moments by the ocean, solidifying their romantic connection.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Diana Marua's lawyer gives new details on Willy Paul's arrest & arraignment

Diana Marua's lawyer gives new details on Willy Paul's arrest & arraignment

Untold tale of Mr Ibu's adopted daughter: Real father, law career, marriage & divorce

Untold tale of Mr Ibu's adopted daughter: Real father, law career, marriage & divorce

Rapper Maandy lands new lucrative deal with Chrome [Details]

Rapper Maandy lands new lucrative deal with Chrome [Details]

Why Willy Paul has been arrested [Video]

Why Willy Paul has been arrested [Video]

Waihiga Mwaura's sweet gesture to wife Joyce Omondi during music video shoot

Waihiga Mwaura's sweet gesture to wife Joyce Omondi during music video shoot

Married where she belongs - Kenyans react to couple's Nairobi CBD wedding

Married where she belongs - Kenyans react to couple's Nairobi CBD wedding

Eric Latiff's radio show idea Capital FM turned down, now a hit at Spice FM

Eric Latiff's radio show idea Capital FM turned down, now a hit at Spice FM

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eve Mungai

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

From left: Kayet Orwa & Colloblue, Klaus & Miss Njagi, Klaus & Nasieku

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims [Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt]

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine