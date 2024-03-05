8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

Nyong'o and her new beau, Joshua Jackson, made their romance official with candid beach photos during her birthday trip to Mexico.

The pictures quickly went viral, sparking curiosity about the man who has captured the heart of one of Kenya's and the world's most renowned actresses.

Who is Lupita Nyongo's boyfriend Joshua Jackson?

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 11, 1978, Joshua Jackson is the son of an American father and an Irish-born casting director mother. His early exposure to showbiz came through his mother's work in the film industry.

At just seven months old, he made his first on-screen appearance in the feature film 'The Changeling', where his mother served as assistant director.

Joshua Jackson's career

Joshua Jackson embarked on his acting journey with a notable debut in the 1991 film 'Crooked Hearts'.

His performance garnered attention and opened doors to significant opportunities in the industry. Following the film's success, Jackson ventured into the musical adaptation of 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,' where his portrayal of Charlie earned praise.

Encouraged by his early achievements, Jackson reached out to renowned casting director Laura Kennedy, who played a pivotal role in establishing his career at the William Morris Agency.

However, it was his role in the 1998 television series 'Dawson’s Creek that truly propelled him to stardom.

Capitalizing on his newfound fame, Jackson ventured into major films like 'The Laramie Project', 'The Skulls, 'Cruel Intentions', and 'The Safety of Objects', all of which enjoyed box-office success. His cameo in 'Ocean’s Eleven' further solidified his presence in blockbuster cinema.

Beyond the silver screen, Jackson explored theatrical performances, notably starring in 'A Life in the Theatre' and making his Broadway debut in 'Children of a Lesser God' in March 2018. His portrayal of James Leeds, an unconventional teacher, earned acclaim during the play's run until May 2018.

From 2008 to 2013, he mesmerized audiences as Peter Bishop in the acclaimed science-fiction series 'Fringe'.

In 2019, he took on the role of defense attorney Mickey Joseph in the Netflix drama miniseries 'When They See Us'. Subsequently, he joined the cast of Hulu’s miniseries 'Little Fires Everywhere' in May 2020.

Joshua Jackson's awards & net worth

Jackson's accolades include Best Actor awards at the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival and the Genie Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

His charm and talent earned him recognition, landing him on Buddy TV’s list of 'TV’s 100 Sexiest Men' multiple times.

According to the Daily Mail, Joshua Jackson's estimated net worth is around $8 million as of December 2023.

Joshua Jackson's ex-wife & daughter

In 2019, Jackson married British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, with whom he shares a daughter.

However, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson in October 2023, following four years of marriage.

The 'Queen & Slim' actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their decision to part ways.

Before Turner-Smith, he was in a ten-year relationship with actress Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016.

Jackson has also been linked to Margot Finley, Katie Holmes, Brittany Daniel, and Rosario Dawson.

Joshua Jackson scandals

In 2002, Jackson was arrested and charged with assault, affray, public intoxication, and disturbance after an altercation with a security guard at a Carolina Hurricanes hockey game.

The assault charge was later dismissed, and he completed 24 hours of community service.

Joshua Jackson's relationship with Lupita Nyong'o

Photos of Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson on a Puerto Vallarta beach surfaced, showcasing the couple's affectionate bond during Nyong'o's 41st birthday celebration.