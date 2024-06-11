The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mistake that cost Just Ivy plum job at 22 & lessons she learnt

Amos Robi

At just 22, Ivy had a job that came with a generous salary and enviable perks

  • At the age of 22, she lost a prestigious job as a sales supervisor due to a series of events resulting from a youthful indiscretion
  • The incident taught her valuable lessons about integrity, character, and the impact of personal choices
  • Ivy emphasised the importance of not disappointing those who put you in positions of influence and focusing on building a solid character, especially when young

Ivy Wanjiru, popularly known as Just Ivy Africa, a renowned influencer and financial literacy advocate, recently opened up about a pivotal moment in her early career that cost her job.

Speaking on Cleaning the Airwaves (CTA), the 2022 Pulse Business Influencer of the Year award winner shared her experience and the invaluable lessons she learned from it.

At the tender age of 22, Ivy was a sales supervisor at a local meat processing company. The job came with a lucrative salary and luxurious perks.

However, Ivy's youthful indiscretions led to a series of events that resulted in her losing this plum position.

"I was making good money, and at this point, a wrong type of boy comes into my life. I remember there was a night we were partying, and I needed to be in the office the next day at 5 a.m. but I was in the club at 4 a.m.

"I made the terrible mistake of leaving the club without letting anybody know and I took the car and I was involved in an accident. It was not a grisly accident, no one was hurt, but it was enough for me to miss work and for my job to say I could not go back," Ivy recounted.

The consequence was swift and severe. "I was let go immediately and I deserved it. I was forced to resign," Ivy admitted. The incident left her in tears but also imparted crucial life lessons.

Reflecting on the aftermath, Ivy shared the emotional impact the job loss had on her and her family.

"I embarrassed my dad because it was because of him that I had that opportunity. So when people are able to put you in positions of influence, don’t disappoint those people," Ivy shared one of the lessons she learnt.

The experience also highlighted to Ivy the importance of integrity and character.

"I dealt a big blow to my character because I said I was going to be a good supervisor, and I wasn’t. So even when you are young, focus on building a solid character," she noted.

Furthermore, Ivy emphasised the importance of making wise personal choices. "I didn’t have any business dating at that age. This man should never have had any influence in my life," she added.

