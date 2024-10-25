Kabi WaJesus owns up to his mistakes, offers apology for criticising pregnant wife

Kenyan content creator Kabi WaJesus recently surprised fans with a candid video where he expressed feeling neglected by his pregnant wife, Milly WaJesus.

The video sparked a heated debate online, with many reacting to Kabi’s concerns and, ultimately, his heartfelt apology to Milly.

Kabi opens up about feeling neglected

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Kabi revealed that he felt emotionally neglected as Milly’s focus shifted towards her pregnancy.

The father of two shared his struggles with adjusting to the changes, citing that he also needed a bit of grace and understanding.

Kabi WaJesus and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

Kabi admitted that, while he recognises the demands of pregnancy, he missed feeling seen and appreciated in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his remarks were not well-received on social media. Many women, in particular, criticised Kabi’s comments, pointing out the immense physical and emotional toll that pregnancy takes on women.

They urged him to be more understanding of Milly’s hormonal changes and the general exhaustion she must be feeling.

Kabi WaJesus and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

This online backlash ultimately led Kabi to reconsider his comments. Recognising the impact of his words, he decided to apologise publicly to Milly in a light-hearted but sincere way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabi WaJesus public apology to Milly WaJesus

Kabi issued a playful yet heartfelt apology, acknowledging his recent behaviour and assuring his wife that he had no intention of competing for her attention with their unborn child.

In his statement, titled “Public Apology to My Queen Milly WaJesus,” Kabi expressed both regret, openly admitting his missteps.

“I, Kabi WaJesus, hereby humbly and hilariously apologise for my recent ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour. Yes, I made a whole video on October 24th declaring to the world that I have been neglected—abandoned, even!—because you’re pregnant,” he began, acknowledging the video that had led to the backlash.

Kabi went on to admit that he had underestimated the physical demands of pregnancy, adding a humorous touch by saying, “Now, let’s set the record straight. It turns out that growing a human inside you is, in fact, more demanding than I initially thought. Who knew, right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He also joked about the adjustments he had been dealing with, like extra pillows in bed, midnight snack cravings, and Milly’s constant focus on her belly.

Kabi makes a promise to support Milly WaJesus

Kabi’s apology didn’t end with humour. He assured Milly that he would be her loyal supporter moving forward, pledging to offer more understanding and help as she continues with her pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a touching note, he thanked Milly for carrying their blessing and expressed gratitude for her patience with his antics, saying, “Thank you for not only carrying our blessing but for putting up with me and my theatrics. Love you, Mama WaJesus!”

The apology seemed to resonate with fans, many of whom praised Kabi for publicly recognising his mistake.

Pulse Live Kenya