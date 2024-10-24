My wife doesn't care about me, I feel neglected - Silent struggles of Kabi WaJesus

Kenyan content creator Kabi WaJesus has left fans shocked after revealing that he feels neglected by his pregnant wife, Milly WaJesus.

In an emotional video Kabi shed tears while discussing the challenges he has faced during his wife’s third pregnancy.

The father of two expressed how difficult the journey has been, sharing his struggles and frustrations over the past few months.

Kabi WaJesus feels neglected in marriage

Kabi explained that although he understands his wife is dealing with the physical and emotional challenges of pregnancy, he feels left out and neglected.

He acknowledged that he doesn’t entirely blame her but wishes for some understanding and compassion as he is also part of the pregnancy journey.

“Sometimes you just want to be heard and understood, and today I come to you alone because of what we’ve been going through. My wife and I are expecting our third child, and because of that, things haven’t been going the way they normally do,” Kabi said.

What about the man? – Kabi’s emotional plea

In his heartfelt plea, Kabi raised a thought-provoking question: “When people are pregnant, who thinks about the man? Who takes care of the man and tries to find out how he feels?”

He expressed his belief that when a supportive husband is involved, the pregnancy experience affects both partners. He added that working together as content creators has only added to the stress.

“For us, it's even worse because we work together. When she feels tired, we can’t shoot content. Sometimes I’m up at night trying to help her with something. I understand that women go through physical and hormonal imbalances during pregnancy, but is there a place where we also check on the man?” he asked.

Kabi shared that he feels his wife has grown distant and no longer gives him attention, leaving him feeling isolated. “I feel like she’s ignoring me. Sometimes she talks to me like, ‘Wewe unanisumbua, na hata ni wewe umeweka hii mimba!’ I know pregnancy hormones can cause such reactions, but where’s the grace for men who are supporting their pregnant wives?” he wondered.

He also highlighted how his wife’s sleeping arrangements have changed, saying she now sleeps with multiple pillows around her, making it difficult for him to be close to her.

“From the second trimester, she’s been sleeping with pillows everywhere. I don’t even get to be near her. I know women might come for me because of this, but I’m just expressing how I feel. You end up feeling like you’ve been pushed aside,” he said.

Struggles with intimacy and emotional disconnect

Kabi opened up about how his relationship with Milly has changed during her pregnancy, especially regarding intimacy.

He revealed that during the first trimester, he was denied his conjugal rights for nearly two months, and although things improved during the second trimester, the challenges have returned in the third. “Now, I’m even afraid to touch her,” he confesses.

Despite his feelings of neglect, Kabi was quick to emphasise that he doesn’t blame his wife, acknowledging that her behaviour is likely due to the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy.

However, he expressed his longing for some recognition and appreciation. “I don’t expect much from her, but she could at least show me that she sees what I’m doing and appreciates it,” he said.

Kabi also shared that he had tried to express his feelings to his wife but felt that the conversation didn’t go as planned.

“There was a day I told her, ‘Let me just tell you how I feel,’ and maybe I didn’t say it in the best way. But my wife doesn’t seem to care about my emotions, and I’m not blaming her. I just wonder if there’s a way to find balance,” he concluded.

Kabi is looking for grace and understanding in his wife

Kabi’s emotional confession has sparked conversation among fans, many of whom sympathised with his feelings. He expressed a need for grace and understanding, not just for himself but for other men who support their pregnant wives.

His heartfelt message serves as a reminder that while pregnancy is undoubtedly challenging for women, men who are involved in the journey also face their own struggles and deserve empathy.

