Kalonzo Musyoka speaks out after his comedy skit with Crazy Kennar went viral

The video, which was released by the comedian Friday night got tongues wagging with many thinking Kalonzo was breaking out into comedy.

"UKIPANGA FORM NA CHOPI😂😂😂😂Today i got an opportunity to do a video with His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka and it was a very humbling opportunity💯as we interacted," read Kennar's post.

Kalonzo’s Reaction

The former Vice President has however come out to dispel the talk that he will be starting a comedy career.

In a post, Kalonzo said he has always been a fan of local content and that the creative industry has always been a good source of entertainment and employment opportunities for the youth.

Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

"I have always loved local content from the days of vitimbi, Redykyulass, real househelps of kawangware. I believe artists represent society by showing our humorous side of life. During this lockdown just like all industries they have been affected yet they continue to bring joy. It was a pleasure meeting some content creators and listening on how we can improve the creative industry as a youth empowerment opportunity. Thank you to all the artists out there who enable us laugh and to those starting out your big break is coming just keep at it," read Kalonzo's post.