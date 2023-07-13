Kambua celebrates daughter's 1st birthday with emotional love letter

Renowned gospel singer, and former Rauka show host, Kambua Manundu, recently expressed her overflowing joy as she celebrated her daughter Nathalie's first birthday.
In a heartfelt message, Kambua reflected on her challenging motherhood journey and the profound blessings that her little princess has brought into her life.
A gift from heaven: Kambua's joyfully celebrates daughter
Overwhelmed with love, Kambua referred to Nathalie as her chunky slice of heaven. Through a touching message, Kambua acknowledged that Nathalie is not only a precious gift but also a living reminder of God's faithfulness, healing, and restoration in her life.
She expressed profound gratitude for the healing power her daughter brought into her life. Nathalie became the source of unimaginable joy and love, mending Kambua's heart in ways she never thought possible.
"My chunky slice of heaven is one. Jehovah you have been so good! Nathalie, you are my living, breathing reminder that God is a promise keeper. A healer. A restorer.
"You my little princess have healed my heart in ways I never knew were possible," Kambua wrote.
Kambua celebrated the incredible journey they had embarked upon together and expressed her wishes for Nathalie to live a long, fulfilled life, witnessing the goodness of God in the world.
"See how far we’ve come my Kanyanya! With long life God will satisfy you and show you his salvation. You will live to see the goodness of God in the land of the living. I love you my baby. I love you! Happy birthday," Kambua wrote.
Journey of faith & miracles, Kambua's motherhood struggles
Kambua has been open and candid about her challenging motherhood journey, which lasted for six years after her marriage.
However, she consistently relied on her faith to guide her through the waiting and uncertainty. In 2020, her unwavering faith was rewarded when she gave birth to her firstborn child.
The news of her second pregnancy further filled her heart with hope and anticipation.
Tragically, in February 2021, Kambua shared the devastating news of the passing of her second child, Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu.
This loss shook Kambua and her family to the core, but they found solace in their faith and the support of their loved ones.
