Kambua celebrates daughter's 1st birthday with emotional love letter

In a heartfelt message, Kambua reflected on her challenging motherhood journey and the profound blessings that her little princess has brought into her life.

A gift from heaven: Kambua's joyfully celebrates daughter

Overwhelmed with love, Kambua referred to Nathalie as her chunky slice of heaven. Through a touching message, Kambua acknowledged that Nathalie is not only a precious gift but also a living reminder of God's faithfulness, healing, and restoration in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed profound gratitude for the healing power her daughter brought into her life. Nathalie became the source of unimaginable joy and love, mending Kambua's heart in ways she never thought possible.

"My chunky slice of heaven is one. Jehovah you have been so good! Nathalie, you are my living, breathing reminder that God is a promise keeper. A healer. A restorer.

"You my little princess have healed my heart in ways I never knew were possible," Kambua wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Kambua celebrated the incredible journey they had embarked upon together and expressed her wishes for Nathalie to live a long, fulfilled life, witnessing the goodness of God in the world.

"See how far we’ve come my Kanyanya! With long life God will satisfy you and show you his salvation. You will live to see the goodness of God in the land of the living. I love you my baby. I love you! Happy birthday," Kambua wrote.

Journey of faith & miracles, Kambua's motherhood struggles

ADVERTISEMENT

Kambua has been open and candid about her challenging motherhood journey, which lasted for six years after her marriage.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, she consistently relied on her faith to guide her through the waiting and uncertainty. In 2020, her unwavering faith was rewarded when she gave birth to her firstborn child.

The news of her second pregnancy further filled her heart with hope and anticipation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragically, in February 2021, Kambua shared the devastating news of the passing of her second child, Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu.

Singer Kambua Pulse Live Kenya