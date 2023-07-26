The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Lynet Okumu

Kamene Goro recounted an encounter she had with a distressed lady in a club washroom

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro

Former radio host Kamene Goro recently took to Instagram to share a powerful message with netizens, particularly women, about taking control of their lives and happiness.

Recommended articles

In a candid video posted on July 26, Kamene recounted an experience she had with a distressed lady at a club, which served as the inspiration for her empowering message.

While enjoying a night out at a club, Kamene Goro stumbled upon a young woman in tears inside the washroom.

ADVERTISEMENT
Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene Goro's bold move that made relationship with DJ Bonez serious

Concerned about the stranger's well-being, Kamene approached her to offer support and find out the reason behind her emotional turmoil.

"Over the weekend i was in the club and i went to the bathroom. I found this babe really devastated, she was really crying. I was a bit concerned and was like what's up baby girl, why are you crying?" Kamene said.

The lady revealed that she had requested some shots at her table, but her boyfriend responded harshly, belittling her in front of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

His hurtful words left her feeling devastated, leading her to seek solace in the washroom, where Kamene found her sobbing.

"And she is lie she was at the table and she requested for some shots and... her boyfriend akamjibu vibaya. Akamwambia what's wrong with you, this is all you're about. Na akamzushia infront of people and she felt really bad. So she walked away and went to the toilet to cry," she said.

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Details: Nominations are now Open for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamene Goro's encounter with the distressed lady prompted her to address a crucial lesson that she wanted to share with her followers: the importance of taking charge of one's own happiness.

She questioned why anyone would allow their joy and well-being to be dictated by someone else's mood or actions.

"I was like how do you let your happiness, and joy and your enjoyment be subjected to someone else's mood?" she said.

The radio host emphasized the need to establish personal boundaries and set expectations for how others should treat us.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez
Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: I'm a bit distressed - Heartbroken Kamene Goro questions Dj Bonez' love

She recounted her own experience of not tolerating being shouted at and how she makes it clear to others that such behavior is unacceptable.

"One thing i have learnt, i don't like to be shouted at. So when someone does i tell them off, i do not like to be handled like that," she said.

By setting clear boundaries and asserting oneself, one can prevent mistreatment and ensure that their happiness is not dependent on someone else's actions or words.

"You need to teach people how to address you, because if you don't set boundaries, they will mistreat you and come back with pathetic sorry," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crucial aspect of Kamene's message is the reminder that when someone behaves poorly, it often has little to do with the person being mistreated.

"Do you realise that when someone does something bad it has little to nothing to do with you? Two things baby girl, nobody else other than you should determine your happiness and joy. Number two, should someone decide to cross your line of happiness check them," she said.

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Instead of internalizing hurtful behavior, Kamene advises her followers to recognize that such actions reflect the other person's issues and insecurities.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Trio Mio lands international collabo with U.S. rapper Wiz Khalifa [Details]

Trio Mio lands international collabo with U.S. rapper Wiz Khalifa [Details]

Mwanaidy shares emotional confession to Hassan on his special day

Mwanaidy shares emotional confession to Hassan on his special day

Chipukeezy admitted to the hospital, Itumbi gives updates

Chipukeezy admitted to the hospital, Itumbi gives updates

Netizens debate eligibility of Sh90 million cheque from Kenyan lady

Netizens debate eligibility of Sh90 million cheque from Kenyan lady

Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Khaleed Abdul: 'Classmates' star turned down Sh1.2M deal on account of his faith

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination