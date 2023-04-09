The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Your time is up! Kamene Goro puts 'haters' on notice

Lynet Okumu

Media personality Kamene Goro has warned her haters that she will no longer tolerate their deceitful behaviour

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro, a well-known media personality, has recently taken to social media to share some of the valuable life lessons she has learned since turning 31.

Recommended articles

In her Instagram stories, Kamene warned her haters that she will no longer tolerate their deceitful behaviour.

One of the main lessons Kamene has learned is to believe people when they show you who they are.

She advises against making excuses for others and instead urges people to make a conscious decision to keep them in their lives or leave them behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If there's something Chapter 31 is teaching me in my life, When People show you who they are, Believe it! Imagine don't allow or make excuses for them, choose to keep them or leave them," she wrote.

Screenshot of Kamene Goro's post on Instagram story
Screenshot of Kamene Goro's post on Instagram story Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene recognizes that people can be very complicated and difficult to navigate.

She refers to them as the 'full ghetto,' and warns that those closest to you can often be the ones who betray you the most.

Kamene speaks from personal experience when she says that some people will take advantage of your kindness and willingness to trust them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lakini people are the full ghetto!!!! And it really be the closest who are. the biggest snakes!" she wrote.

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene Goro gushes over DJ Bonez in lovely birthday message

She admits to having been in situations where she knew someone was behaving in a questionable way, but she chose to remain silent and ignore it for the sake of the relationship.

"I'm those who just keep quiet and watch you take me for a fool. I'll laugh with you, smile with you even as I know all the trifling shit you are up to," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kamene has had enough of this type of behavior and is putting her haters on notice. She warns them that their time is up and she will no longer tolerate their trifling ways.

"Anyway allow me to put you on notice, you're time is up!" she wrote.

On March 24th, Kamene Goro marked her birthday in Egypt alongside her partner DJ Bonez.

The bubbly media personality was all smiles as she enjoyed her special day with the love of her life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Bonez took to social media to share a photo of Kamene and referred to her as his queen.

He went on to express how happy he is to have her as his partner and how they share the same sense of humor.

In response, Kamene thanked her partner and wished for many more happy moments together. The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree breaks down on camera, opens up about overwhelming struggles

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree breaks down on camera, opens up about overwhelming struggles

Your time is up! Kamene Goro puts 'haters' on notice

Your time is up! Kamene Goro puts 'haters' on notice

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

We move on regardless – Pritty Vishy announces breakup after weeks of dating

We move on regardless – Pritty Vishy announces breakup after weeks of dating

9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

Zari Hassan: Why women should cheat for better life

Zari Hassan: Why women should cheat for better life

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru reveals must-have documents for her ideal man

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru reveals must-have documents for her ideal man

Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star

5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Akothee and her boyfriend 'Omosh'

Reason Akothee's 2 sons won't attend their mum's wedding