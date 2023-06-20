Kamene Goro reveals men who have been hitting on her husband Dj Bonez

In their debut episode, Kamene decided to share an intriguing revelation about her husband, DJ Bonez, shedding light on the attention he receives from other men and how she handles it.

Kamene Goro expressed that times have changed, and women no longer pose a significant threat to relationships as they did in the past.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her own experiences, she admitted witnessing men hitting on her husband while she was present.

"When I started dating Bonez, a lot of guys used to hit on him. Many men were interested in Bonez. There was even one who came up to me in Mombasa and said, 'Wow, DJ Bonez is so cute.'

"I immediately responded, asking him, 'What do you want? Do you want us to fight? Why are you telling me he’s cute?' I'm right here, a woman from Nairobi. Don't you think I'm aware of his attractiveness?" Kamene Goro recalled.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Obinna's response on sexuality

During their podcast conversation, Kamene Goro also took the opportunity to inquire about Obinna's sexuality, dwelling on their topic of discussion coming out of the closet.

Obinna responded boldly, stating that he has always identified as straight, putting an end to any lingering rumors or speculation.

Kamene on working together with DJ Bonez

ADVERTISEMENT

When discussing their professional collaboration, Kamene praised her husband DJ Bonez for his exceptional work ethic, which has facilitated a seamless working relationship.

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed her satisfaction and confidence in their partnership, emphasizing that they have grown accustomed to working together over time.