The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

Amos Robi

Kanze Dena lost her first-born child at just three months, something that sent her into depression

Kanze Dena and his son Amani
Kanze Dena and his son Amani
  • Kanze Dena shared her experience of losing her first-born child and the impact it had on her parenting
  • Her son Amani is aware of his late sister and they have open conversations about it
  • Dena emphasized the role of Amani's father in co-parenting and supporting her in raising a boy

Recommended articles

Kanze Dena, former State House Spokesperson, shared an intimate glimpse into her parenting journey and the profound impact of losing her first child.

In an interview with Parents Magazine, Dena candidly discussed how the tragedy of her daughter's death 24 years ago has shaped her approach to motherhood, particularly in raising her two sons.

Reflecting on her loss, Dena revealed that her son Amani, who turned 18 in April, is well aware of his elder sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

She mentioned that Amani often expresses that he would have enjoyed the protection of his elder sister.

"My son Amani knows he had a sister, and we talk about it. He knows he is not the first-born, even when you ask he will tell you he knows he is not the first-born," Dena reiterated, highlighting the depth of their conversations.

Kanze Dena and his son Amani
Kanze Dena and his son Amani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kanze Dena debunks reports about her health

This openness has not only helped Amani understand his family's history but has also provided Dena with a unique way to cope with her grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It also helped me with my grieving. We talk, and sometimes he would tell me ['I keep wondering if my big sister would be here, you know you would not be harsh, the way you are harsh to me right now']," she added.

Parenting boys, Dena admits, comes with its unique challenges. She noted that Amani sometimes hides things from her, but the presence of his father has been invaluable.

"Parenting boys has also not been easy, especially for Amani. Thankfully, Amani's father has always been present and has come in handy in co-parenting," she said.

Kanze Dena and his son Amani
Kanze Dena and his son Amani Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kanze Dena's Biography: Education, career, marriage & overcoming depression after loss

Dena emphasised the importance of having positive male role models for single mothers raising boys.

"It is important even for single mothers to understand, even when the father is not present, to identify a male figure that can walk that journey that you can't walk with your child," she advised.

This insight underscores her belief in the crucial role of male influences in a boy’s life, a lesson she has embraced in her parenting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the trials and triumphs of motherhood, Dena has found joy and fulfilment in her retirement.

Kanze Dena's son Amani
Kanze Dena's son Amani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kanze Dena reveals how strained relationship with mum shaped her parenting style

She remarked that stepping away from the limelight has allowed her to enjoy life more freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Aside from parenting, I am enjoying retirement. My time off the limelight has also seen me enjoy myself more," she noted.

During former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, Dena served as State House Spokesperson between 2018 and 2022.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rejecting $50 million & other interesting facts about Dave Chappelle

Rejecting $50 million & other interesting facts about Dave Chappelle

What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

Why no phones will be allowed in Dave Chappelle's sold-out Nairobi show

Why no phones will be allowed in Dave Chappelle's sold-out Nairobi show

Juliani's multi-million building to be demolished following CS' orders

Juliani's multi-million building to be demolished following CS' orders

YY Comedian's words to dismissive uncle that have eventually come to pass

YY Comedian's words to dismissive uncle that have eventually come to pass

He dumped me even after I made matching outfits with his mom - Carol Sonie

He dumped me even after I made matching outfits with his mom - Carol Sonie

Nadia Mukami’s hearty birthday message to Arrow Bwoy & reflection on journey to stardom

Nadia Mukami’s hearty birthday message to Arrow Bwoy & reflection on journey to stardom

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dem Wa Facebook

Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

Nyashinski with music producer Cedo on November 2022

Nyashinski unexpectedly pulls out of U.S. Madaraka Festival tour 5 days to start

An image of Former Citizen TV news anchor Kimani Mbugua during his time at Kenyans

Influencer Msupa M's reaction after being linked to Kimani Mbugua's troubles

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry's Biography: Son, net worth, most popular shows & industry scandals