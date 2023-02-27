ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Amos Robi

Nyamu welcomed her second child with Samidoh on February 26, 2022

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki and his baby mama nominated senator, Karen Nyamu have celebrated their daughter as she turns one year old.

Samidoh on his instagram stories wrote a brief yet on point saying, “Happy birthday my little one.”

Karen Nyamu on the other hand shared photos of her enjoying time with her daughter who was evidently in a cheerful mood.

Nyamu said her daughter was one of the reasons for their happiness adding that she was destined for greatness.

“My bottom up baby has turned a year old! Well, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of our hearts has reached a full year, and you looked absolutely angelic today at your birthday celebrations. You’re smart you’re cheeky and you’re destined for greatness baby,” Nyamu wrote.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu
Nyamu’s fans also took to social media to send their best wishes to the little girl. Many commented on how adorable she looked and wished her a long and happy life.

Samidoh and Nyamu have had their fair share of controversies in the past, but it's clear that they're putting their differences aside for the sake of their daughter.

Samidoh has two children with Karen Nyamu and three with his wife Edday Nderitu.

With the nominated, Samidoh has a son and daughter born in December 2020 and February 2022 respectively.

Karen Nyamu
Edday Nderitu on the other hand has two daughters and a son with Samidoh. Edday welcomed her third child just three months after Nyamu had delivered.

Karen’s son with Samidoh is named after him, as he is identified as Sam Muchoki Junior.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
