Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Samidoh on his instagram stories wrote a brief yet on point saying, “Happy birthday my little one.”

Karen Nyamu on the other hand shared photos of her enjoying time with her daughter who was evidently in a cheerful mood.

Nyamu said her daughter was one of the reasons for their happiness adding that she was destined for greatness.

“My bottom up baby has turned a year old! Well, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of our hearts has reached a full year, and you looked absolutely angelic today at your birthday celebrations. You’re smart you’re cheeky and you’re destined for greatness baby,” Nyamu wrote.

Nyamu’s fans also took to social media to send their best wishes to the little girl. Many commented on how adorable she looked and wished her a long and happy life.

Samidoh and Nyamu have had their fair share of controversies in the past, but it's clear that they're putting their differences aside for the sake of their daughter.

Samidoh has two children with Karen Nyamu and three with his wife Edday Nderitu.

With the nominated, Samidoh has a son and daughter born in December 2020 and February 2022 respectively.

Edday Nderitu on the other hand has two daughters and a son with Samidoh. Edday welcomed her third child just three months after Nyamu had delivered.