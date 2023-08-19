Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Teaming up with songstress Joyce wa Mamaa, Samidoh released a hit song which many fans opined, is a reflection of events in his life.

In the song, dubbed Wendo Witu (Our Love), the Mugithi maestro blames himself for the collapse of their union, appealing to his estranged wife to come back home.

He recounts how far they have come, and pleads with his wife not to throw it all away due to a few misunderstandings.

Loosely translated in English, a part of the song which is in Kikuyu goes: "I've been sorry and I still love you. I still hold my promises to you. To take care of you as I assured your parents. Please come back home, let's raise our babies together."

As fans appreciated the hit, a few asked Karen Nyamu her take on the same to which the lawmaker responded.

"Umeskiza Wendo Witu by Samidoh akiimbia Edday (Have you listened to Samidoh's new song Wendo which he's dedicated to Edday)? I love the vocals," one netizen wrote.

Nyamu responded noting that she is not bothered by the song and asking her fans if they still believe that polygamy is avoidable given the current situation.

"Polygamy bado mnaona mkiepuka? (do you seriously think polygamy is avoidable?)" Nyamu wrote in response.

Samidoh has two children with the lawmaker and three with his estranged wife who currently lives in the US.

I am raising kids alone & not in any polygamous marriage – Edday Nderitu confirms

In a recent update, Edday stated that she made a conscious decision to extract herself from the “toxic environment” due to the “unbelievable behavior displayed”.

“Lemmie clarify few things that were shared online and not accurate…I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated I left the husband for whoever needed him more. I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is direct recipient of unbelievable behavior displayed” Edday wrote on Facebook.

