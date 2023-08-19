The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Charles Ouma

Teaming up with songstress Joyce wa Mamaa in the song, the Mugithi maestro blames himself for the collapse of their union, appealing to his estranged wife to come back so that they can raise their children together

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has given her take on Samidoh's latest song in which the singer pleads with his estranged wife to return home with some netizens opining that the song is a dedication to his estranged wife Edday Nderitu.

Recommended articles

Teaming up with songstress Joyce wa Mamaa, Samidoh released a hit song which many fans opined, is a reflection of events in his life.

In the song, dubbed Wendo Witu (Our Love), the Mugithi maestro blames himself for the collapse of their union, appealing to his estranged wife to come back home.

He recounts how far they have come, and pleads with his wife not to throw it all away due to a few misunderstandings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loosely translated in English, a part of the song which is in Kikuyu goes: "I've been sorry and I still love you. I still hold my promises to you. To take care of you as I assured your parents. Please come back home, let's raise our babies together."

READ: Samidoh to visit Edday Nderitu amidst marriage turmoil

As fans appreciated the hit, a few asked Karen Nyamu her take on the same to which the lawmaker responded.

"Umeskiza Wendo Witu by Samidoh akiimbia Edday (Have you listened to Samidoh's new song Wendo which he's dedicated to Edday)? I love the vocals," one netizen wrote.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Nyamu responded noting that she is not bothered by the song and asking her fans if they still believe that polygamy is avoidable given the current situation.

"Polygamy bado mnaona mkiepuka? (do you seriously think polygamy is avoidable?)" Nyamu wrote in response.

Samidoh has two children with the lawmaker and three with his estranged wife who currently lives in the US.

I am raising kids alone & not in any polygamous marriage – Edday Nderitu confirms

In a recent update, Edday stated that she made a conscious decision to extract herself from the “toxic environment” due to theunbelievable behavior displayed”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lemmie clarify few things that were shared online and not accurate…I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated I left the husband for whoever needed him more. I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is direct recipient of unbelievable behavior displayed” Edday wrote on Facebook.

Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu
Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya

Without confirming whether the Mugithi singer is a deadbeat dad, the mother of three made it clear that so far she has not received help from any quarters and does not regret it.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Hamisa Mobetto opens up on genuinely loving Diamond & first baby daddy Majizzo

Hamisa Mobetto opens up on genuinely loving Diamond & first baby daddy Majizzo

PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

Bahati's 'Salome' & 5 other songs released this week

Bahati's 'Salome' & 5 other songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

'I feel used,' Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

Award-winning investigative journalist and CEO of Africa Uncensored John Allan Namu

John-Allan Namu opens up on his salary at KTN, NTV & financial regret

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez

Mixed reactions after Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez hosted 10/10 on Citizen TV