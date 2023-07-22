ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu recounts day she was forced to smoke marijuana in Nairobi slum

Amos Robi

Nyamu's viral photo, showing her allegedly smoking, led to her being summoned by the Nairobi County Assembly.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has spoken about the viral image that portrayed her allegedly smoking weed during her past campaign days in Nairobi County's slums.

In an interview with Ala C on his YouTube channel, she took the opportunity to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the image and defend her actions.

During the interview, Karen Nyamu acknowledged the authenticity of the photo and denied any involvement with drug use.

"First of all, I don't smoke weed. I have never smoked it, I am not a weed smoker myself, and I don't do any drugs," she stated.

The image in question captured her at a football tournament in Ziwani, where she encountered young men smoking inexpensive marijuana, who encouraged her to join in.

"They urged me to join in, saying, 'Mhesh, piga moshi, piga moshi moja, mhesh,'" Nyamu said.

Karen Nyamu when she allegedly smoked marijuana during the campaigns
Karen Nyamu when she allegedly smoked marijuana during the campaigns Karen Nyamu when she allegedly smoked marijuana during the campaigns Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Next time ni Samidoh - Karen Nyamu tight-lipped on who received her Sh420K gift

The Senator elaborated on her decision to share that moment with the young men. Karen Nyamu emphasized the need to connect with the youth she engaged with during her campaign, acknowledging the challenges they face and the limited opportunities available to them.

"Will you let the maboyz down and instead start preaching to them? If you tell them to follow a different path, they won't listen.

"They lack opportunities and resort to these vices. By sharing that moment, I could communicate with them at their level and gain their trust," she explained.

Responding to the criticism and concerns raised by Kenyans about her actions setting a wrong image, Karen Nyamu asserted that she doesn't judge people and believes in speaking her truth.

"If you judge your own children, you might not be the best person to talk to that child," Nyamu told Ala C.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Despite the incident making headlines and the Nairobi County Assembly summoning her, the controversy eventually subsided.

Nyamu said that the MCA who initiated the motion against her later changed his perception of her upon meeting her in person.

