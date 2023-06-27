The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Amos Robi

Kenyans online speculated that Nyamu could have been a victim of domestic violence

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

In the midst of speculations surrounding her well-being, Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has taken a firm stand to address the issue of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Recommended articles

A photograph depicting Karen with a partially covered eye sparked online discussions, with some misinterpreting it as a black eye that could have been a result of gender based violence.

In a Live session on her Facebook page, Karen expressed her indifference to public opinion about her private life, but highlighted a deeper concern regarding the trivialization of GBV.

Recognizing that she has been a victim of GBV in the past, Karen stressed the importance of honesty and vowed never to hide such experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am here to raise awareness about GBV and to emphasize that it is not something to joke about. If I ever experience such violence, I will come forward, speak out loudly, and seek justice. But for now, I have not faced any physical abuse since the last time I talked about it,” Senator Nyamu said.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

Her intention was to raise awareness about the issue and prompt introspection among those who may have used the photo as a means of settling scores or fueling animosity towards others.

Karen raised pertinent questions about the response to her situation if she were indeed a victim of violence, questioning the bitterness displayed by certain individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Is that how people would treat me if indeed I was a victim? Why are some women so bitter even with such things?" she asked.

"I am not here to defend myself. I have not been beaten by anyone," she added.

Clarifying the context of her relationship, Karen reiterated that she had not been assaulted by her partner, popular singer Samuel Muchoki, known as Samidoh.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu splurges Sh420K on Samidoh's Father's Day gift

ADVERTISEMENT

She highlighted that she had confronted the individual thought to have beaten her, who urged her to ignore the rumours. However, Karen emphasized her commitment to never sweep such matters under the carpet and her determination to seek justice if she ever experiences violence.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

How Beyoncé donated $10,000 to Nigerian siblings' London restaurant

How Beyoncé donated $10,000 to Nigerian siblings' London restaurant

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Stevo Simple Boy's management terminates his contract

Stevo Simple Boy's management terminates his contract

Did Victoria Kimani perform for 200K people in a 80K-capacity stadium?

Did Victoria Kimani perform for 200K people in a 80K-capacity stadium?

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'