Next time ni Samidoh - Karen Nyamu tight-lipped on who received her Sh420K gift

Replying to a concerned Instagram fan on Tuesday July 11, Karen Nyamu, who has three children from two different fathers made it clear that she also had other important individuals to consider on Father's Day, such as her own father.

The Instagram fan who identifies as Kendy Reborn reported to Karen that her baby daddy Samidoh denied receiving the Sh420,000 alcohol as reported earlier.

"Samidoh ameruka ile story ya gift ya Father's Day kipetero," Kendy wrote.

Karen Nyamu responds to Father's Day gift controversy

In her response, Karen Nyamu clarified that she did not mention anywhere that she had given Samidoh the expensive gift.

Moreover, the lawmaker stated that on top of her two baby daddies, she has her own father whom she also celebrated.

She further told the fan to inform Samidoh that next Father's Day will be his turn to receive a gift from her.

"Mwambie next time ni yeye asijam ata hakuna mahali nilimtaja. I have a dad and two baby daddies," Nyamu replied.

Karen Nyamu splashes Sh420K on baby daddy Father's Day gift

The controversy began on Father's Day, June 18, 2023, when Karen Nyamu shared a viral video of herself at a liquor store.

She opted for an expensive bottle of liquor, Louis XIII, a renowned cognac by Remy Martin.

Nyamu proudly stated to the store attendant that she wanted the most expensive one, demonstrating her intention to make the occasion special.

She paid a total of Sh420,000 using her credit card and even captured a photo of the bottle, showcasing her affectionate gesture.

