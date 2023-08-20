Kartelo announces TV comeback after 3-year hiatus

Kartelo, known for his humorous sheng antics, is making a much-anticipated comeback to the Chipukeezy Show, where he co-hosted alongside State House MC, Chipukeezy.

Kartelo took to Instagram to break the news, expressing his readiness to embark on a journey to create history once again.

The Chipukeezy Show was a platform that catapulted Kartelo to immense popularity, and his return is eagerly awaited by fans who have missed his humour.

On the other side of the coin, Chipukeezy himself voiced his enthusiasm about the show's revival, emphasising the deeper significance of this return after three years.

Comedian Kartello Pulse Live Kenya

Chipukeezy speaks after announcing return of his show

In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for the show's resurrection, attributing it to divine blessings.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I can hardly believe I'm saying this - the Chipukeezy Show is back! 🙏 After 3 years break , this journey feels even more meaningful, and I can't thank God enough for His blessings," Chipukeezy wrote.

Chipukeezy acknowledged the show's new home, KBC Channel 1, praising it as the preeminent and easy-to-watch station.

With heartfelt gratitude, he dedicated this upcoming season to the unwavering fans who have held on and supported the show.

"A special heartfelt accolade to our new home, KBC Channel 1, the number one and most senior, easy-to-watch station! To all the fans who held on, get ready for an incredible season ahead. This one's for you!" he stated.

Comedian Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya

The journey of the Chipukeezy Show

The Chipukeezy Show's journey has had its share of twists and turns. It initially aired on Ebru TV before disagreements with the station's management led to an abrupt conclusion.

Chipukeezy revealed that the management had proposed removing Kartelo from the show due to concerns about the show's perceived shift towards a 'ghetto' style. However, Chipukeezy stood his ground and refuted this notion.

“I received an email from Ebru TV asking me to terminate my agreement and collaboration with Kartelo on my show.

"They say they are a bit concerned that the show has become a bit ghetto because of the many youths (upcoming musicians and comedians) on the show,” wrote Chipukeezy on Instagram.

Chipukeezy and Kartelo Pulse Live Kenya