ADVERTISEMENT
Kartelo announces TV comeback after 3-year hiatus

Amos Robi

Kartelo has been off from mainstream media since his departure from Milele FM and the conclusion of the Chipukeezy Show.

Comedian Kartello
Comedian Kartello

The screens are about to light up with laughter as comedian and content creator Kartello marks his return after a three-year hiatus.

Kartelo, known for his humorous sheng antics, is making a much-anticipated comeback to the Chipukeezy Show, where he co-hosted alongside State House MC, Chipukeezy.

Kartelo took to Instagram to break the news, expressing his readiness to embark on a journey to create history once again.

The Chipukeezy Show was a platform that catapulted Kartelo to immense popularity, and his return is eagerly awaited by fans who have missed his humour.

On the other side of the coin, Chipukeezy himself voiced his enthusiasm about the show's revival, emphasising the deeper significance of this return after three years.

Comedian Kartello
Comedian Kartello Comedian Kartello Pulse Live Kenya

READ: My father disappeared in 2006 – Kartelo

In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for the show's resurrection, attributing it to divine blessings.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I can hardly believe I'm saying this - the Chipukeezy Show is back! 🙏 After 3 years break , this journey feels even more meaningful, and I can't thank God enough for His blessings," Chipukeezy wrote.

Chipukeezy acknowledged the show's new home, KBC Channel 1, praising it as the preeminent and easy-to-watch station.

With heartfelt gratitude, he dedicated this upcoming season to the unwavering fans who have held on and supported the show.

"A special heartfelt accolade to our new home, KBC Channel 1, the number one and most senior, easy-to-watch station! To all the fans who held on, get ready for an incredible season ahead. This one's for you!" he stated.

Comedian Chipukeezy
Comedian Chipukeezy Comedian Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo]

The Chipukeezy Show's journey has had its share of twists and turns. It initially aired on Ebru TV before disagreements with the station's management led to an abrupt conclusion.

Chipukeezy revealed that the management had proposed removing Kartelo from the show due to concerns about the show's perceived shift towards a 'ghetto' style. However, Chipukeezy stood his ground and refuted this notion.

“I received an email from Ebru TV asking me to terminate my agreement and collaboration with Kartelo on my show.

"They say they are a bit concerned that the show has become a bit ghetto because of the many youths (upcoming musicians and comedians) on the show,” wrote Chipukeezy on Instagram.

Chipukeezy and Kartelo
Chipukeezy and Kartelo Chipukeezy and Kartelo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chipukeezy pens appreciation to Charlene Ruto marking 10-year milestone

Later on, the show found a new home at TV47, where it continued to tickle audiences until it eventually bid farewell in 2020.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.


