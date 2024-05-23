Kate Actress announces major career move after visiting Tyler Perry Studios

Kenyan film star Kate Actress, known for her roles in popular TV shows and films, recently found herself in the spotlight during her visit to the United States as part of a state visit led by President William Ruto.

The actress, who posted photos of herself alongside President Ruto at the renowned Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, faced criticism from some Kenyans who assumed her trip was funded by taxpayers' money.

The state visit has generated concern about the cost of the trip, with reports saying that the plane President Ruto & his delegation used required nearly Sh200 million.

President William Ruto and Kate Actress during a tour of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Pulse Live Kenya

Setting the Record Straight

In response to the comments, Kate Actress took to her social media to clear the air.

She shared several posts on her Instagram stories and Twitter to address the misconceptions.

“Before you ignorantly come to comment under my recent posts, kindly note,” she began in her Instagram story.

She clarified that her invitation was courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi and emphasised that the trip was fully self-sponsored.

"Some of us don't need government funds to thrive, this trip is fuly self sponsored, this is me investing in my brand and minding my business," she said.

Sources aware of the details of the trip intimated to the news desk that the U.S. Embassy had invited select people to participate in the trip.

The U.S. Embassy has also clarified that it did not pay for the head of states transport.

Kate Actress also revealed an exciting career move in a statement.

She announced her transition into producing, expressing her belief that she has earned enough equity over the years to embark on this new endeavour.

This means that she has built up sufficient resources, reputation and experience through her career in the entertainment industry.

This accumulated "equity" refers to the value Kate Actress has gained from her work, connections, skills, and achievements, which now enable her to take on the new challenge of transitioning into producing.

Essentially, Kate believes she has earned the right and has the necessary foundation to successfully start this new phase in her career.

“I am grateful for the opportunities such as this to network for resources and mentorship. Asante sana U.S. Embassy Kenya for the invite,” she wrote.

Kate Actress’s visit to the U.S. highlights her commitment to her craft and her drive to expand her horizons in the entertainment industry.

Visiting Tyler Perry Studios is a significant step for any actor or producer.

Tyler Perry Expresses Regret Over Missing President Ruto's Visit to His Studios

On Wednesday, Tyler Perry expressed his disappointment at not being able to personally welcome President William Ruto and his delegation during their recent tour of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Despite his busy schedule, Perry shared his excitement and gratitude for the visit, promising to make a trip to Kenya soon.

Tyler Perry's Message

On social media, Tyler Perry wrote, "Unfortunately, my schedule was booked and I'm heartbroken that I couldn't move things around in time to be there to greet President Ruto of Kenya as he and his family and delegation toured Tyler Perry studios.

"The good news is that means I will have to make my way to Kenya very soon! I am honored, humbled, and thankful that you stopped by President Ruto."

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto with their daughters meet Steve Harvey in the U.S. Pulse Live Kenya

Steve Harvey Steps In

Although Tyler Perry couldn't be present, television host and comedian Steve Harvey stepped in to greet President Ruto and his delegation.

Harvey committed to visit Kenya in September and serve as the chief guest for the Jamhuri Day celebrations in December.

