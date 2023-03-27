ADVERTISEMENT
Kate Actress crowned African female actor of the year as 4 Kenyans clinch awards

Denis Mwangi

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Maria Makau and Lizz Ntonjira made Kenya proud

Kenyans brought home four awards in the recently held Ladies in Media Awards, against competition from participants from across Africa.

Those who flew the Kenyan flag high in the event held over the weekend in Accra, Ghana include Disconnect 2 star Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate Actress, NTV news anchor Fridah Mwaka and Maria Makau.

Kate Actress was awarded the African Female Actor of the Year, fending off competition from Darlyn Adu Gyamfi (Ghana), Melissa Kiplage (Kenya), Temitope Olowoniyan (Nigeria), Haillie Sumney (Ghana) and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (South Africa).

Kate Actress [Instagram]
Unfortunately, Ms Kamau was not able to record her acceptance message but took to social media to celebrate her fans.

Thank you so much Ladies in Media Awards and to you my peeps, asanteni sana. This is our win,” she said.

The second Kenyan to win an award was Maria Makau who won the Emerging Female Radio Personality award.

Thank you so much to my African family, especially my Kenyan brothers and sisters for believing in me and going all out and voting for me,” she said.

Maria Makau Omondi
She also expressed gratitude to her fans who tune into Hope FM where she is an on-air personality.

To crown the night, NTV’s Fridah Mwaka clinched the Outstanding Female News Anchor of the Year award at the event which she was also hosting.

I am humbled, I don’t know what the future holds but I can say I am truly humbled for the steady growth, thank you, Africa,” she said.

NTVs News anchor Fridah Mwaka
Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri was given special recognition for the impact she has made in her decorated career while communication expert Lizz Ntonjira was awarded the African Female Author of the Year.

Other Kenyans who were nominated for the awards include Janet Mbugua in the Outstanding Female Humanitarian of the Year category and Carol Soni in the Female Influencer of the Year category.

Lizz Ntonjira (Instagram)
