ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress gives in-depth reasons why women should stick together

Lynet Okumu

Kate Actress has shared a post that gives women a reason to support each other

Kate Actress
Kate Actress

Popular actress and social media influencer Kate Actress has taken to her Instagram page to share an empowering message with women who do not support their fellow women.

Recommended articles

In her message, she highlighted the importance of women supporting and uplifting each other in a world that is often hostile to women.

Kate emphasized that being a woman should be reason enough to support each other.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kate Actress reveals amount she spent to attend Wakanda Forever premiere

Kate warned against the belief that some women are immune to mistreatment of other women in their culture, family, or society which she said is a dangerous and untrue idea.

"The worst thing you can ever do as a woman is to believe you are different from other women. That the mistreatment of other women in your culture, family, and society at large will never affect you. reads the post in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate also debunked some common myths that many women believe makes them better than others which is untrue.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kate actress launches her own beauty & cosmetics products [Photos]

She said some women think education can protect them from challenges faced by other women. The actress however pointed out that having advanced degrees doesn't ensure safety from discrimination, harassment, or violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, some women believe that their perfect choices, beauty, or access to certain people will save them from the challenges faced by other women. According to Kate, these things are not a shield against oppression, and women should not use them as an excuse to distance themselves from other women.

"You 'other' yourself and think your education will save you. you think your perfect choices in life will save you.

"You think your beauty will save you, maybe you even think access to certain folks or wealth will save you. But my love, you are a woman," she highlighted.

Instead, Kate's message encouraged women to stand in solidarity and use their privilege and resources to uplift other women.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stunning photos of Kate Actress as she turns 34
Stunning photos of Kate Actress as she turns 34 Stunning photos of Kate Actress as she turns 34 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kate Actress over the moon after signing new ambassadorial deal [Photos]

She urged women to be each other's support system, to speak up against injustice, and to celebrate each other's achievements.

Kate Actress is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and has used her platform on several occasions to speak up on issues affecting women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her message comes a day after women all over the world celebrated International Womens Day.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Spotify unveils new tools & features for enhanced user experience

Spotify unveils new tools & features for enhanced user experience

Kate Actress gives in-depth reasons why women should stick together

Kate Actress gives in-depth reasons why women should stick together

KRG The Don lectures Simple Boy after online trolling

KRG The Don lectures Simple Boy after online trolling

Eric Omondi celebrates birthday with message of hope for Kenyans

Eric Omondi celebrates birthday with message of hope for Kenyans

Tanasha Donna receives recognition from European Parliament

Tanasha Donna receives recognition from European Parliament

How Khaligraph won STL's heart 8 years ago

How Khaligraph won STL's heart 8 years ago

Actor Kokani reveals truth about Maria and Sultana's alleged beef off set

Actor Kokani reveals truth about Maria and Sultana's alleged beef off set

Mystery as young man dies in Dj Fatxo's house

Mystery as young man dies in Dj Fatxo's house

Eddie Butita's latest post sparks rumours of new relationship

Eddie Butita's latest post sparks rumours of new relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health