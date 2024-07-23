Nanny Rosie breaks silence on viral grave video featuring ex-employer’s child

Rosie, a Kenyan nanny who gained significant fame after working for a Lebanese family, recently addressed rumours concerning the death of her former employer.

These speculations emerged after a TikTok video showed one of the little girls Rosie used to care for crying at a grave, causing fans to send condolences and seek clarification.

TikTok sensation nanny Rosie addresses fans' concerns about ex-boss's health

In response to the outpouring of concern, Rosie took to TikTok to clarify that her former boss is very much alive.

Nanny Rosie carrying the children she cared for in Lebanon (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

She explained that the video in question was a skit aimed at raising awareness about cancer.

In the skit, one of the twins, dressed in black, is seen walking towards a grave and crying, portraying the emotional impact of losing a loved one to cancer.

"I've been having a lot of DMs about my former boss that she is dead. I'm just here to clarify that she is not dead. She's not. They are acting a movie which is all about cancer and how it kills most ladies. It is all about acting so that we get to know how to check ourselves for cancer," Rosie said in her video.

She further explained, "In that movie she's called Leila, who dies from breast cancer and leaves behind her children. So to anyone who thought she was dead, she's not. I hope this satisfies your curiosity."

Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Nanny Rosie's life after Lebanon

Rosie decided to return to Kenya permanently in June 2024, driven by personal and family reasons.

Contrary to popular belief that her employers sent her back, Rosie made the difficult choice to come home for the sake of her children.

She shared her struggles of balancing work abroad with the emotional well-being of her kids, who were still recovering from the trauma of her failed marriage.

"You want money, but the kids are suffering mentally. They are growing up and will never be young again. I had to come back, whatever the cost. It wasn't about the money; I needed peace. It was draining me," Rosie tearfully recounted.

Nanny Rosie (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Nanny Rosie's future aspirations & content creation

Currently, Rosie is jobless but has ambitious plans for the future. She dreams of starting a project in Kenya to support women who go abroad for job opportunities.

She envisions creating a home where these women can leave their children if they don't have trusted family members or friends to look after them. Her personal experiences have fueled her desire to establish this support system.