The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown loses his unborn child

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan singer Otile Brown grieves the loss of his unborn child

Singer Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown

Renowned Kenyan artist, Otile Brown, has been thrown into mourning after losing his unborn baby.

Recommended articles

The announcement, made through an emotional Instagram post on Sunday 2, came a week after Otile announced he was going to be a parent.

"It's all good. God you know i never ask or question you... All i do is smile and stay positive. Our baby didn't make it, i guess its not my favorite year no more," Otile Brown wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 25, Otile Brown delightedly shared the news of his impending fatherhood with his followers on Instagram.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Otile Brown hints at new relationship and child 1 year after break up

The 30-year-old artist expressed his unconditional love and anticipation for his upcoming child. The announcement garnered positive responses and congratulations from fans who eagerly awaited the arrival of the baby.

"Bizeee will soon be a pope, Inshallah.. I will love you so much baby #Inshaallah," Otile Brown joyfully declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this sudden turn of events has left Otile broken. The 'Nabayet' hitmaker has turned off all comments on Instagram and apparently deleted all his photos and videos on the platform.

Just like the first announcement, Otile Brown did not give any details about the person he's currently dating or the mother of his child

Following his breakup with ex-girlfriend Nabayet, Otile Brown has chosen to keep his love life private.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Otile Brown raises eyebrows with a series of cryptic messages [Screenshot]

This has resulted in curiosity and speculation surrounding his relationships. The singer openly discussed the challenges he faces in finding genuine partners, especially given his fame and public persona.

"In this position I am, you don’t know whether the person you are meeting is sincere or not, it's a hard test. I think the best time to get a partner is on your way up; once you get there, it is hard to tell who is real and who is not," Otile Brown expressed during a recent interview.

While the singer is not actively searching for a partner, he remains open to settling down if he meets the right person.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KTN presenter Brian Aseli announces exit from station after 6 years

KTN presenter Brian Aseli announces exit from station after 6 years

9 famous TikTok phrases & their origins

9 famous TikTok phrases & their origins

Otile Brown loses his unborn child

Otile Brown loses his unborn child

You’d rather stay home - Juliana blasts attention-seekers at funerals

You’d rather stay home - Juliana blasts attention-seekers at funerals

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]